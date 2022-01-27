INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly 3 million Hoosiers are eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster, but close to half haven't yet.
Health officials across Indiana continue to recommend that Hoosiers not only get vaccinated to start with, but also get a booster shot once they become eligible in order to help bolster their immune response.
Boosters are recommended for all adults six months after their initial two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines were given, while boosters are recommended for single-shot Johnson & Johnson recipients two months after their initial dose.
Boosters are available at numerous places, including local pharmacies and through appointments with local health departments or other health care vaccine sites. For a list of eligible sites, people seeking a booster can find them and schedule at ourshot.in.gov.
Like the initial vaccines, booster recipients may experience some side effects after receiving their shot, with mild symptoms similar to to the initial doses being the most common, things like sore arm, low-grade fever, headache, fatigue or muscle aches. Symptoms — which also are a sign that the immune system is working as the lousy feelings are a sign of the body fighting off something — typically abate after a day or two.
Severe symptoms are exceedingly rare, but people should seek medical attention if they experience things like severe pain, shortness of breath, cardiac issues or an allergic reaction.
Vaccines have helped sharply reduce hospitalizations and deaths among vaccinated individuals as compared to the unvaccinated, but the immunity from the vaccine wanes over time and the fast-replicating and highly infectious delta and omicron variants of the virus can push the vaccine-given immunity to its limits.
Indiana has seen an increasing number of breakthrough cases as these highly-contagious variants have circulated since July 2021 and while the overall high spread of the virus is one issue, fading immunity from initial vaccines is also a contributing factor to that rising failure rate.
As of July 30, 2,944,510 Hoosiers were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, meaning all of those people are currently eligible by the end of this month for a booster dose.
Hundreds of thousands of Hoosiers have stepped forward for boosters since the push and availability of boosters accelerated at the end of September, but currently only 1,652,611 Hoosiers have received one.
That represents 56.1% of the fully vaccinated and booster-eligible population, meaning slightly under half are running past the recommended initial life span of their vaccines.
Booster doses give vaccinated individuals another injection of the vaccine formula, allowing the immune system to mobilize and attack the foreign material as its detected in the body. That practice battle, so to speak, allows the body to create new antibodies, the types of specialized cells made to fight off particular pathogens.
With a full arsenal of antibodies, a person is then armed to fight off the actual COVID-19 virus if they come into contact with it.
Individuals who are vaccinated are less likely to contract the virus as compared to unvaccinated individuals and significantly less likely to be hospitalized or die from the virus even if they do suffer a breakthrough case as illnesses generally are milder for vaccinated individuals who do have their immune system fail to fully stop the infection.
Individuals who are vaccinated and boosted have the best chance of avoiding new infection from COVID-19.
In total 3,634,497 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated, with the other 700,000 still within that six-month window. That represents about 53% of all Hoosiers.
While some individuals have natural immunity from a previous infection, only 23% of Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 at some point between March 2020 and today. That means, at least 24% of Hoosiers are still walking around with no immunity, although that percentage is almost certainly higher because there are many people who had a prior infection and then got vaccinated afterward to boost their immunity levels further.
Health officials continue to recommend that even people who had a prior COVID-19 infection also get vaccinated, as the combination of natural immunity plus vaccination has been shown to provide the strongest protection against future infection.
Natural immunity, like immunity from vaccines, does also wane over time and is not lifelong and long-lasting. Indiana has seen more than 52,000 reinfection cases — people who had COVID-19 once and then contracted it a second time — showing that having the virus once before is no silver bullet to protect against future illness.
