ALBION — With statewide guidelines to practice social distancing and reduce person-to-person contact as much as possible, Noble County Clerk Shelley Mawhorter is strongly encouraging voters to consider voting by mail for the May primary.
The first batch of mail-in absentee ballots is being sent out this week and there's still plenty of time for people to request a ballot if they want one.
At this time, Indiana's primary is still scheduled to take place on Tuesday, May 5. Early voting in-person at the Noble County Courthouse is scheduled to start April 7, barring new directives from state officials.
"As we prepare for this election, we are also monitoring the COVID-19 situation and making plans to prevent the spread of the virus during voting in this important election," Mawhorter said in a release Tuesday. "At this time, we recommend that voters who are at increased risk for severe illness consider voting by mail instead of going to an early-voting center or an Election Day Vote Center."
Voters 60 and older and those with underlying health conditions including heart disease, lung disease, diabetes and weakened immune systems can request an application by emailing the Noble County Clerk's Office at dshultz@nobleco, smawhorter@nobleco.us or by calling 636-2736.
Mawhorter advises residents to act early. The United States Post Office advises that first-class mail turnaround is at least three to five days, and the mailed application deadline to request a mail-in ballot is April 23.
After receiving the application, the clerk's office will mail the official ballot along with a stamped return envelope. The ballot must be marked and mailed back to the Clerk's Office by noon on Election Day, May 5.
"The pandemic has proven to be a unique and unprecedented challenge for election officials across the state. The Election board will continue to work with the Noble County Department of Health, Indiana Secretary of State's office, and our vendor and polling location partners as we make preparations for early voting beginning April 7, satellite voting on April 25th and on Election Day," Mawhorter said. "As events unfold, we will modify and initiate contingency plans designed to mitigate risks to voters and poll workers while ensuring we provide fair and accurate election services."
