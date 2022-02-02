INDIANAPOLIS — Although Indiana has fallen rapidly off its omicron-variant-driven peak of cases and hospitalizations, the state remained fully red in its COVID-19 spread ratings for the third consecutive week.
Cases are down substantially off their record highs, but they're still running extremely high and positivity across the state remains very high along with it, keeping all 92 counties in a red rating representing "very high" spread of the virus.
It's the third-straight week that all 92 counties were rated red, which has been the case since the rapidly spreading omicron variant settled in and starting circulating around the state.
Counties receive a red rating if both cases exceed 200 per 100,000 resident and positivity rates top 15%.
Indiana has been running well above 200 per 100,000 in all of its counties for weeks, with the split between color ratings typically hinging on positivity rates. But because of the huge spike in cases due to the extremely infectious omicron variant, every county is struggling on that metric, too.
LaGrange County saw improvement in its cases per capita, falling to 542 per 100,000, but its positivity was way up at 30.32%, up from 25.73% last week.
In Steuben County, cases dropped to 1,011 per 100,000, but positivity was up again at 34.04% from 33.66% a week ago.
In Noble County, cases were down to 1,038 per 100,000 from 1,591 a week ago, but positivity was up a little again to 32.54% from 32.09%.
Lastly, DeKalb County saw slight improvement across both metrics, dropping to 1,106 cases per 100,000 from 1,251 last week, while positivity fell to 30.07% from 31.75% last week.
Indiana has seen its cases drop sharply off the peak caused by the omicron variant. Cases tripled after Christmas, rising as high as 14,000 new cases per day. Hospitalization numbers cracked the 3,500 mark to a new all-time high, too.
But since hitting those peaks, numbers have fallen off. The state has averaged about 8,500 cases per day over the last week — mind you, that's still higher than the pre-omicron all-time high from December 2020 — and hospital numbers have dropped to about 2,700 total patients.
Those numbers are improvement but are still very high and higher than any other point in time except for the spike they're coming off of.
Indiana's vaccine rate remains basically flatlined, with only a 1% change over the last month as Indiana continues to be one of the nation's least-vaccinated states.
Meanwhile, rates in the four-county area are even lower, trailing the state average by about 10 percentage points at best, and running less than half of it at the worst.
