ANGOLA — Over the course of the past two weeks Steuben County has seen its number of COVID-19 cases all time climb by some 45%, statistics from the Steuben County Health Department said.
Based on the county’s numbers, there have been 1,399 cases of COVID-19 recorded as of Wednesday.
Two weeks ago, on Nov. 11, the county was at 963 cases, marking an increase of just more than 45%.
The increase this past week was by 214 cases, which is lower than the previous week, which saw an increase of 222 cases over its previous week.
There have been increases across the board, demographically, but the biggest jump last week came in the 50-59 age group that saw an increase of 46 cases, advancing to 244 cases all time from 198 the previous week.
The 20-29 age group continues to have the greatest amount of cases, advancing to 273 from the 244 the prior week.
The county remains in the red rating category, meaning the spread of the coronavirus is very high, as is positivity from testing. Once a county enters the red rating, which is where Steuben County has been the past two weeks, tight restrictions are placed on gatherings and a variety of activities.
Restrictions in Steuben County are similar to those put in place by the state. Contrary to previous reporting, the new restrictions go into place on Friday, even though many entities impacted locally have already voluntarily advanced to this stage. The order remains in place until Dec. 27.
Steuben County won’t be able to leave the red rating until it shows lower cases and positivity under the state’s guidelines for two weeks straight.
“It’s very possible that we could end up in the red through Christmas,” said Alicia Walsh, administrator of the Steuben County Health Department.
Restrictions on bars, taverns, nightclubs and other establishments providing in-person food and beverage service has been restricted while in the red designation.
Capacity is limited to 50% indoors and 100% outdoors, as long as a tent, for example, has two open air sides. These establishments must be closed and cleared of customers between midnight and 5 a.m.
Bar seating shall be closed; table seating only is allowed. Table seating is limited to eight people per table and tables must be spaced such that individuals will be at least 6 feet away from individuals seated at other tables.
Self-service style food stations, like buffets and salad bars are not permitted unless a staff member serves patrons.
Social gatherings, events and sports leagues and tournaments are limited to up to 50 people if the county is rated orange or 25 people if the county is rated red, which is currently the case.
If an event can’t be reduced in number, they can be up to 250 people in orange or 100 people if in red with a plan approved by the Health Department.
Social gatherings and events held at multiple site venues need to have safety plans approved and will allow up to 250 people if the county is orange and up to 100 if the county is red.
Gyms, exercise and fitness centers are restricted to 50% capacity.
Meanwhile, Steuben County has a total of 1,399 COVID-19 positive cases, 1,087 individuals considered recovered and 13 deaths associated with the virus. Data from the Indiana State Department of Health says Steuben County has 1,471 cases.
The state Health Department is reporting a positivity rate of all tested at 15.11%. The state has released Wednesday that Steuben County has continued with a weekly composite score of 3.0, due to the average number of cases per 100,000 residents was reported at 737.
A COVID-19 swabbing clinic has opened in Angola. The facility is located at 501 S. John St., on the southwest edge of Commons Park. To schedule an appointment, use: scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov and click “I do not have an invitation code” to begin the scheduling process.
