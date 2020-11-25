Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 42F. S winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 42F. S winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.