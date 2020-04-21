During the COVID-19 pandemic, many Hoosiers have found themselves out of work. However, certain industries are in need of more employees, including the health care sector.
Recently, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development and Northeast Indiana Works announced they will be hosting a health care related virtual job fair from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 22.
Five local health care providers will be participating, including Adams Memorial Hospital, Bluffton Regional Medical Center, Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, IU Health and Parkview Health. Each presenter will discuss job opportunities in detail, along with benefits and how to apply.
To register, visit on.in.gov/vjfr3. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar. Those interested in the job fair who are unable to attend are still encouraged to register, as a recording will be sent via email the following day.
This is a great way to look for job opportunities while the stay-at-home order is in effect. I am grateful our community has the chance to look for work as we face uncertainty. I am also thankful for those who are putting their safety at risk to care for us in this trying time. Feel free to contact my office with any questions or concerns at Senator.Kruse@iga.in.gov or by calling (317) 233-0930.
