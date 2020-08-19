INDIANAPOLIS — School districts in all four counties in the northeast corner will be receiving statewide COVID-19 relief grants just shy of $1 million total, aimed at helping districts purchase equipment or train staff for virtual teaching in the coronavirus era.
On Wednesday, Indiana announced that K-12 schools and universities in 81 of Indiana's 92 counties will receive grants from the Governors Emergency Education Relief Fund totaling $61,256,063.67.
The money comes from federal CARES Act coronavirus relief funds and are geared toward districts who need to purchase devices for students and/or staff, improve connectivity in school buildings or train educators on how to better teach virtually.
Of the total, $49.8 million is going toward K-12 schools representing almost 675,000 Hoosier students. Most of those funds are being directed to public schools or public charter schools, but 124 non-public schools are also benefitting from the funding.
Another $11.2 million is being directed to 12 Indiana universities who will use the money to provide professional development and curriculum for K-12 remote learning programs.
Schools in the four-county are receiving funding from the GEER program include:
• DeKalb County Central United School District — $137,500
• DeKalb County Eastern Community School District — $137,500
• East Noble School Corp./St. John Lutheran School/St. Mary of the Assumption School/Oak Farm Montessori — $40,000
• Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community School District — $52,390
• Lakeland School Corp. — $120,000
• Lakewood Park Christian School — $176,000
• Prairie Heights Community School Corp. — $100,400
• Westivew School Corp. — $49,500
In total, those local grants amount to $998,050 in total funding.
