INDIANAPOLIS — LaGrange County’s number of COVID-19 cases has almost quadrupled since Memorial Day, as the county added another large number of cases on Friday.
In Friday’s update from the Indiana State Department of Health, LaGrange County added 16 more new cases. That comes after the county’s biggest single-day increase ever on Thursday.
LaGrange County has reported 175 new cases since Memorial Day, including 64 total cases since Monday. That total since the holiday is just shy of a 300% increase in cases, taking the county to 235 total.
Elsewhere locally, case counts increased but at smaller numbers than LaGrange County. Noble County added seven new cases, while Steuben County was up two cases and DeKalb County increased one.
Friday also represented another day of changes in the local death total, with the state reassigning cases once again.
LaGrange County, which reported three deaths on Thursday, is now only showing two deaths on Friday. Noble County, meanwhile, showed 25 on Wednesday, was reduced to 24 on Thursday, and now reads 25 again on Friday.
Typically the state only reduced numbers on its dashboard if a person has been reclassified from one county to their correct county of residence. It’s unclear whether the recent changes in Noble and LaGrange are the result of mistaken residency between the two, or if cases have been classified to other counties.
Since Tuesday and using Friday’s death figures, Noble County’s death count has increased from 23 to 25, while DeKalb County has increased from one to two. LaGrange County and Steuben County both have two deaths, which would be unchanged from previous weeks.
Indiana entered Stage 4 of its five-step reopening plan on Friday, meaning that retail shops and restaurants could increase capacity again, as well as entertainment venues including cultural sites, tourist attractions, movie theater, water parks and playgrounds can reopen for use.
Gathering sizes are now allowed up to 250 people, a significant step up from Stage 3 when gatherings were limited at 100 people.
State officials continue to encourage Hoosiers to wear masks when out in public, practice social distancing and engage in good hygiene to prevent further spread of the virus.
