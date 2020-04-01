FLINT — The April 9 meeting of Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District will be conducted via teleconference.
The meeting starts at 6 p.m.
The teleconference number to call is 574-232-4333, with a pin number of 9003.
“Our meeting will still be open to the public but if they do use the teleconference to listen to the meeting, they will need to remain silent until the section for public comment or if they are on the agenda and it is their time to speak. If the public is not quiet, it will broadcast to everyone in the meeting causing disruption and interfere with clarity,” said Jessica Bird, Waste District director of administration.
After people dial in to the teleconference, there is a short greeting stating the y have called the “JPR Conference Bridge.” People will then be prompted to enter the pin and then will join the call.
“Please remember to be silent unless you are on the agenda or it is during the public comment section and you are asked to speak,” Bird said.
Teleconferencing of public meetings is allowed during the COVID-19 crisis under order by Gov. Eric Holcomb.
