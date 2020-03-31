INDIANAPOLIS — As expected, Indiana surpassed the 2,000 case mark for COVID-19 Tuesday while a new high was hit for deaths within a 24-hour span.
That comes a day after the governor and state officials warned the virus isn’t likely to peak until mid-April at the earliest or possibly as late as mid-May.
It took Indiana 22 days to top 1,000 cases, which happened Saturday, but then just three more days to hit 2,000 cases as the spread and identification of the novel coronavirus accelerates.
On Tuesday, the state set high marks for both new cases identified at 373 as well as new deaths, with 14 Hoosiers losing their lives since Monday.
In total, 2,159 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since March 6, while 49 people have died.
In a press conference Monday, Gov. Eric Holcomb and state health officials discussed the surge planning underway in the state as health care providers work to rapidly ramp up their capacity ahead of expected growth in the number of COVID-19 patients.
The state set a goal of doubling the number of critical care beds available in hospitals as well as double the number of available ventilators, which are generally needed in severe COVID-19 cases to help patients breathe.
Depending on models, state officials don’t expect COVID-19 to hits its peak in Indiana until mid-to-late April or possible as late as mid-May if the virus takes a longer acceleration curve.
For now, the governor’s “hunker down” order telling Hoosiers to stay at home remains in effect until April 7, although Holcomb said it’s possible that could be changed or extended as the state gathers more information in the coming week.
The number of cases in the four-county area remained unchanged Tuesday, with two cases each in Noble and LaGrange counties and one each in Steuben and DeKalb counties.
Allen County’s cases rose to 30, while Elkhart County was at 20. Elkhart County also reported its first death from COVID-19, while Allen County has also had one death.
Kosciusko County is up to five cases while Whitley County has two.
Another two counties reported their first cases of coronavirus since the start of the week, leaving only 11 out of 92 counties that haven’t had a positive case yet.
