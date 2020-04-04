LAGRANGE — LaGrange County Sheriff Jeff Campos released an email statement Thursday afternoon in reference to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping across Indiana and Indiana Governor’s Eric Holcomb’s Stay at Home executive order to address that health crisis.
In his statement, Campos said he’s received several calls and emails in reference current pandemic and the state’s response. Those calls and emails he said left him both “amazed and disturbed.”
“For the most part,” Campos continues, “ I can say that I am proud of our community by taking this pandemic serious but at the same time there are some skeptics out there. For this reason, I would like to address both issues. Though I am not an expert, I would like to share the information I do have.
First, I would like to address the COVID-19 issue and the information that has been shared with this office. This virus is very real, very contagious and, in some cases, deadly. We have two confirmed cases in LaGrange County, that’s real. At this time, we don’t know how many more people are infected and don’t know who they are.
As of March 31, Indiana has 2,159 confirmed cases and 49 deaths. This is real. The counties around us are not without confirmed cases, Steuben one, DeKalb one, Noble two, Elkhart 20 and climbing each day. Just to let you know how fast it is spreading, from March 31 to April 1, Indiana increased to 2,565 confirmed cases and increased to 65 deaths. LaGrange is still at 2 and we want to keep it from increasing.
Steuben increased to two, DeKalb two, Noble three and Elkhart to two. Branch County and St Joe County Michigan, combined have a total of six cases and they increase daily as well. For the most part, we are doing a good job keeping our social distance as well as keeping our travel to only essential travel. But we need to do better. I continue to hear things like, I feel fine, I don’t have it, if I do get it I am young and I will be OK, or my least favorite is this whole thing is not real or worse.
In my opinion, those comments are disrespectful and selfish. It’s not about if you get it, it’s about who you may give it to and who they may give it to. It’s about the spread of this virus. I know I wouldn’t want to be the one that thought about myself and to find out that I was the cause that helped spread this virus and someone’s family member or friend succumbed to this virus. It really takes no effort, just be smart, make courteous choices to do the right thing, and follow the executive order. Stay at home. Practice good hygiene (wash your hands and sanitize) and social distancing.
This brings me to all the questions concerning Gov. Holcomb’s executive order, in which I also have heard negative and derogatory remarks. The governors Executive Order 20-08 is a directive for all Indiana Residence to STAY AT HOME, conduct only essential travel, keep gatherings to 10 or less, as well as practice social distancing of fix feet. Included in the order is a travel ban which only allows permitted travel, to which:
• Any travel that is related to the provision of, or access to, “Essential Activities”, “Essential Governmental Functions”, “Essential Businesses and Operations”.
• Travel to care for the elderly, minors, dependents, persons with disabilities, or other vulnerable persons.
• Travel to or from educational institutions for purposes of receiving materials for distance learning, for receiving meals and any other related services.
• Travel in order to return to a place of residence from outside the jurisdiction.
• Travel required by law enforcement or court order, including to transport children pursuant to a custody agreement.
• Travel for non-residents to return to their place of residence outside of the State of Indiana.
Now it is shameful to say that there are some that will use loopholes and twist the wording so they can be exempt from the executive order and completely bypass the meaning of the order. The executive order is meant to prevent the rapid continuous spreading of the virus and for persons to completely disobey the order is Selfish and Disrespectful to the community. Yes, this order is life changing but most importantly it is life saving!
All that being said, the governor’s Stay at Home Order is real and I as the sheriff do not take this order lightly. Indiana Code 10-14-3-24 states that law enforcement authorities have the power to enforce any order, rule, and regulation issued by the governor. It is my duty to inform you that a person who knowingly, intentionally, or recklessly violates Indiana Code 10-14-3-34, The Stay at Home Executive Order, commits a Class B misdemeanor. In which said, that person may be charged and or arrested. As sheriff of LaGrange County, it is my duty to make sure the community stays safe not just from crime but from whatever threatens our community.
So, this is my request of the community of LaGrange County, please stay at home. If you must meet with a group, please keep it to 10 or less, while at the same time practicing social distancing. And wash your hands as frequently as possible.
Together we can make a difference and save lives. Together we can keep LaGrange County safe and healthy.
God Bless.”
