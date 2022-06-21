INDIANAPOLIS — Everyone can now get a COVID-19 vaccine, as the Indiana Department of Health announced Tuesday that children younger than 5 years old are now finally eligible for immunizations.
Shipments will continue to arrive at participating locations this week for any parents who want to get their young children vaccinated.
The Indiana Department of Health has updated its map at ourshot.in.gov to show sites that have indicated they will offer the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for this age group. Both vaccines received authorization from the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week.
Initial sites will include private healthcare providers, local health departments and some hospitals and pharmacies.
Vaccines are currently available on a walk-in basis at most locations, or parents can contact their child’s healthcare provider to schedule an appointment if the provider is offering the vaccine. Due to staggered vaccine delivery dates, parents are encouraged to contact the provider before arriving to ensure the age-appropriate dose is available. IDOH is working to update its online registration system so that appointments for this age group can be made via ourshot.in.gov as soon as possible.
Since the start of the pandemic, children have been shown to be the most resilient group against COVID-19, with the lowest mortality rates of any age group.
Children under 5 have accounted for 47,751 cases of COVID-19 all-time, a little under 3% of the state's 1.758 million cases since March 2020.
But, to date, 17 children under 5 have died of COVID-19, a known-case death rate of just 0.036% or about 1 in every 2,809 cases. For comparison, Hoosiers 80-plus had a known-case death rate of about 1 in 6.
Children are also Indiana's least-vaccinated group, with only about 21.4% of kids age 5-11 vaccinated, with 42.5% of those 11-16 vaccinated and 49.1% at the 16-19 range.
Vaccines for kids are becoming available among stable COVID-19 activity at the start of summer, with Indiana averaging 1,141 cases per day over the last week, according to the state dashboard.
Cases have been above the 1,000 per day mark for the last several weeks, but not rising much higher than that.
However, the rise of at-home testing has made state case counts less comprehensive than in days past when almost all testing was being done through health-department hosted sites, labs or clinical facilities and results reported to the state.
Case numbers haven't fluctuated much but hospitalization numbers have crept up slightly in recent weeks, with 477 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and 51 people occupying intensive care unit beds. Those numbers were in the mid 300s just over a week ago, although still a far cry from January when more than 3,000 people were admitted due to COVID-19.
Deaths remain low at just two per day average across the state.
Noble County has recorded 155 COVID-19 deaths all time, followed by DeKalb County with 149, Steuben County with 118 and LaGrange County with 101.
