ANGOLA — Cahoots Coffee Cafe, 218 W. Maumee St., will be serving two full weeks of spring break lunches.
Snow day and spring break lunches at Cahoots are made possible through generous donations of nonperishable foods from the community and support from Steuben County REMC’s Operation Roundup.
Starting Monday, free lunches will be handed out at Cahoots’ front door, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“It is a lunch kit,” said Cahoots Executive Director Tom Adamson. “It is everything they need to make a nutritious lunch at home.”
The contents of the kits will be varied.
Adamson said any person or organization wishing to assist with the outreach could donate single-serving healthy drinks. Volunteers are also welcomed.
The lunch program at Cahoots will last throughout the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County’s extended, two-week spring break, seven days a week, Saturdays and Sundays included. It starts Monday and runs through Sunday, April 5.
The food is available to children 18 years old or younger. The child must be present for the meal to be distributed.
Cahoots itself remains closed to the public under Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive order that all restaurants, bars and nightclubs in Indiana be closed due to COVID-19.
