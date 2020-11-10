PH making changes
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Starting today, the seventh- and eighth-grade classes at Prairie Heights Middle School will convert to all e-learning due to a shortage of staff caused by quarantines mandated by contact tracing protocols.
These grade levels will stay on e-learning through Friday, Nov. 20, said a letter shared by Principal Andrew Arndt.
“At this time, there are no changes to any athletics since this is due to a shortage of staff and not positive COVID-19 cases,” said Arndt’s letter.
Assignments will be posted to Google Classroom by 10 a.m. today and from there on, they will be posted by 9 a.m. Students are expected to complete their work for each class and turn it in the following day at the same time for the duration of the e-learning period.
Students do still have access to breakfast and lunch each school day during the e-learning period, said Arndt’s letter.
Meals can be picked up Thursday and then again on Monday, Nov. 16, and Wednesday, Nov. 19. Each pickup will include three breakfasts and three lunches, except the one on Nov. 16, which will only include two of each meal.
Each day’s meal pickup time is 10:30 a.m. at door E1, which is the elementary school entrance.
Families wishing to request the meals need to contact Brittany Eash, 351-3214, ext. 6540, or by email, beash@ph.k12.in.us.
Since the beginning of November, Prairie Heights has added several staff and students to the quarantine list due to positive cases and contact tracing that has been performed.
The list includes at least nine positive cases identified and more than 100 in quarantine between staff, bus drivers or monitors and students.
Notices about quarantines and other important school news are shared on the school social media pages as well as the school website, ph.k12.in.us.
