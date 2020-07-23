INDIANAPOLIS — The day after Gov. Eric Holcomb announced masks would be required in Indiana starting Monday, the state’s COVID-19 numbers reminded why — cases surged over 900 again for the second time in less than a week.
On Thursday, the daily Indiana State Department of Health report showed an increase of 929 cases from the day prior.
It’s only the third time cases have topped 900 in Indiana’s history — the first time being back on April 27 and the second time just four days ago.
The result did come on higher-than-average testing of nearly 12,000 people, however the positivity rate for the day was mostly the same as it has been in recent days at 7.83%
On top of that, the state logged 17 new deaths, the third day in a row of double-digit new deaths being reported.
On Wednesday, citing continuing trends of increasing cases, positivity rates and hospitalizations, Holcomb announced he would be signing a statewide mask mandate. Starting Monday, all Hoosiers will be required to wear a face covering in indoor public places as well as outdoor spaces where social distancing cannot be maintained.
Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been on a steady increase since late June, when rates hit all-time lows. Although Indiana hasn’t surged past previous record highs set earlier in the pandemic, the daily numbers are close to where they were during the initial rise of the virus back in late April and early May.
Locally, the four-county area saw a little larger case growth compared to previous days, although none of the counties saw double-digit increases in new cases.
Noble County added nine cases, while DeKalb County was up five and LaGrange and Steuben counties each added three more cases.
No new deaths have been reported, with Noble County remaining at 28, LaGrange County at 10, DeKalb County at four and Steuben County at three.
