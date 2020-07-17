KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville's biggest fall festival has fallen to COVID-19.
The 2020 Kendallville Apple Festival is canceled.
Event organizers announced the cancellation late Thursday.
"As you know, we are living in unprecedented times and the pressure of these times have caused many changes in our lives. The Apple Festival of Kendallville committee met on July 16, 2020 to discuss with Noble County Health Officer Dr. Gaff the possibility of holding the festival this year. The decision was clear but heartbreaking, we simply are not able to hold the Apple Festival and meet the requirements set forth by the State of Indiana. There will be no Apple Festival of Kendallville in 2020," festival spokeswoman Amanda Taylor said in a release.
"We ask festival goers to support the many vendors that take part in the festival each year. We look forward to October 2nd and 3rd 2021 when we will hold the Apple Festival again," Taylor said.
The annual event the first weekend in October typically draws thousands of people from around northeast Indiana to the Noble County Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday, creating traffic jams around Kendallville. Inside the fairgrounds, the midway is typically jammed shoulder-to-shoulder with festivalgoers buying fall eats or browsing market stalls.
The annual Raise-A-Ruckus show also typically keeps hundreds of spectators in close quarters for the hour-long music revue put on by East Noble High School performers.
The cancellation comes after a record year in 2019, when good weather led to boosted attendance and multiple vendors reported they had done the most business ever, with several food stands selling out of product during the two-day festival.
Kendallville police had reported that traffic was also the the worst ever as attendees pushed parking at the fairgrounds to its limit, leading to lengthy standstills on roads into the festival because parking hit its maximum.
But the threat of COVID-19 has claimed numerous events this year. In Noble County it had already put off the Memorial Day and Labor Day Bluegrass Festivals; the Fairy, Gnome and Troll Festival in Kendallville; the Chain O' Lakes Festival in Albion; The Avilla Freedom Festival; the Noble County Community Fair; and Marshmallow Festival in Ligonier among several others.
Elsewhere around the region, big events including the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival in Auburn, the Three Rivers Festival in Fort Wayne and the other fall-themed event, the Johnny Appleseed Festival in Fort Wayne have also been called off for 2020.
Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said she was saddened by the loss of Apple Festival but not surprised by the cancellation.
Losing the festival is a blow to Kendallville, which benefits from the thousands of visitors coming to the city, but moreso a blow to many local nonprofits who rely on big Apple Festival bucks to fuel their organizations.
"It's a huge fundraiser for our nonprofits and several of them depend on the income from that for their operations," Handshoe said. "I know several of the other nonprofits use it for their scholarships. It's going to hurt."
Handshoe said she was hopeful that organizations may come up with some new ways to fundraiser and that community members will be willing to support them regardless of whether they get an apple dumpling or fritter or chicken tenders in return for their money.
"I'm hopeful that people will find another way to do some fundraising and reach out especially to our local organizations," Handshoe said.
As of right now, one of the few events still on the calendar is Kendallville's annual car show, scheduled for September. The Noble County Young Professionals Network is also hoping to host a Food Truck Friday event the first weekend in October.
As of now, the downtown Vintage Market, which runs the Saturday of Apple Festival weekend in downtown Kendallville but is not affiliated with the festival, is still on.
Calls to market organizers to check the status of that event were not returned on Friday.
