INDIANAPOLIS — With five weeks left to go in the 2021-22 flu season, rates remain minimal and aren’t likely to tick up in any appreciable way for the last month.
Rates remain “minimal” right now and flu numbers generally wind down toward nothing at this point of the spring.
In the 27th week of flu monitoring for the week ending April 16, rates of “influenza-like illness” reported by sentinel outpost providers were 1.4%, down from 1.56% a week ago.
The report includes 722 reports of flu-like illnesses.
The rate of influenza-like illness reported at emergency rooms and urgent care centers dropped to 1.36%, down from 1.56% a week ago.
With the exception of 2017-18, flu rates in every other year since 2013 have been below the 2% benchmark at this point of year and wind down toward zero as the state finishes out April and enters May, essentially ending the threat of flu for the year.
A surge this late into the season would be extremely unexpected and unlikely based on the state’s history.
Indiana has logged 38 deaths attributable to flu this year.
Of those deaths, 24 were people age 65 or older, nine were in the 50-64 range, three between ages 25-49, one in the 5-24 age group and one in the under 5 age group.
Indiana typically sees more than 100 flu deaths per year, ranging between about 70-150 in an average year. In good years, that number can be lower than 10 deaths, as happened last season, but can top 300 deaths caused by flu in particularly bad years.
Flu is most dangerous to the elderly, people who are immuno-compromised, children under 5 years old — especially those 6 months old and younger — and pregnant women.
This year’s count so far again sets the 2021-22 season as one of the mildest over the last decade. This year has been the second-mildest year on record over the last 10 years, exceeded only by the 2020-21 season when the state was in the midst of COVID-19 mitigation efforts that likely helped tamp down flu as well.
Weekly flu reports can be found online at in.gov/health/erc/infectious-disease-epidemiology/diseases-and-conditions-resource-page/weekly-influenza-reports/.
