KENDALLVILLE — East Noble teachers have been asked to do a lot more in 2020, sometimes having to effectively do their job twice or more in the same day.
With students in classrooms, away from classrooms temporarily on quarantine or working as full-time online only students, it’s been a tall order for educators.
Outside of heaps of encouragement and appreciation, East Noble is now also thanking teachers with a check.
Before the 2020-21 school year started, East Noble had approved as part of its reopening plan a policy that would allow the district to pay additional stipends to teachers who were being asked to pull extra duty this school year by educating both students who are present in buildings on a day-to-day basis as well as those who are not.
At the start of the school year, East Noble didn’t have enough students sign up for virtual learning in each grade level to realign staff in such a way to have dedicated online-only teachers, which meant that faculty simply had to find ways to teach both worlds.
“We asked our teachers to go above and beyond to take on our full-time online students, that’s in addition to their in-person students,” Superintendent Ann Linson said Wednesday night. “We told our teachers that had taken on these students there would be some kind of compensation.”
Linson said early on that any compensation wouldn’t make teachers rich by any stretch of the word or come close to paying for the effort they were being asked to undertake, but it was something.
With the first trimester over, East Noble was ready to pay out its first round of stipends to teachers.
Depending on grade level, teachers who have been teaching virtual students will receive differing stipends. Elementary school teachers will be paid $500, and middle school teachers will receive $350. At the high school, teachers who had free periods during the day to teach virtual classes will receive $350, while those who haven’t and had to add lessons on in addition to their normal class load will receive $500.
Some staff members will also receive stipends including the human resources director, $750; school nurses, $500 or $250 for the district’s one half-time nurse; and head nurse, $750.
Teachers will also be eligible to receive stipends at the end of the second and third trimesters.
Board member Dan Beall moved to approve payment of the stipends “recognizing the incredible effort our teachers and staff have been doing and will continue to do in unknown circumstances ahead,” he said.
The board unanimously approved the stipends, which will be paid out in the near future.
Chief Finance and Operations Officer Brian Leitch said, in total, the stipends would total about $40,000 and would be paid out of money from the federal CARES Act for coronavirus-related expenses.
While other districts have run into staff and student shortages that have caused some districts to temporarily revert entire grade levels or entire buildings to virtual learning, East Noble hasn’t been forced into any temporary shutdowns yet.
Linson attributed that to faculty and staff members banding together and offering to help cover shortages not only in their own buildings but even from building to building as needed.
“Our teachers, are staff have all been working on overload,” Linson said. “Nobody has waved the white flag yet.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.