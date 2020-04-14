KENDALLVILLE — Confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been identified in another Noble County senior care facility.
The Noble County Health Department announced Tuesday that multiple cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported at the Lutheran Life Villages – Village at Kendallville.
According to its website, the Village at Kendallville offers “skilled nursing care and multi-discipline rehabilitation services” to clients.
That makes it the second long-term care facility in the county, after cases and a death were reported at Sacred Heart Home in Avilla on April 3.
Nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other congregant settings have been a major point of emphasis for the state recently as those facilities have started to report infiltration of the virus and infection of residents or workers.
“People who are older than 60 with underlying health conditions are most at risk during this pandemic. Everyone should make every effort to protect these vulnerable people by not visiting long-term care facilities, but rather using other options, such as the use of mobile devices to continue virtual contact with loved ones through email or video-call applications,” the Noble County Health Department stated in a release.
No further information about the patients will be released due to privacy laws.
“We are working with state officials to implement infection control protocols to help prevent further spread within the facility,” the health department release stated.
To date, Noble County has recorded 17 total cases of COVID-19, giving it the highest number of cases in the four-county area.
On Tuesday, Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box fielded multiple questions about long-term care facilities, reminding Hoosiers that Indiana has more than a dozen “strike teams” who are tasked with responding to long-term care facilities with suspected or confirmed cases and running a rapid regimen of testing.
Box said she recently issued an order giving facilities guidelines on transfer, discharge or movement of residents. But most importantly, if someone is ill or suspected of being ill, facilities should be in contact with their local health department and the state.
Once cases are confirmed, facilities should be communicating with family members about what’s happening.
“If someone became ill, someone was suspicious for COVID-19 … they should immediately notify their public health officials in the county and the Indiana Department of Health as well as the families,” Box said. “That responsibility lies with the particular long-term care facility.”
To prevent community spread, long-term care facilities will be following the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) guidelines:
• Identify a separate space that is used only for confirmed or presumed COVID-19 patients;
• Limit patient contact to only essential direct care providers;
• Establish a tracking system to monitor and manage infection control activities and residents and staff member who are symptomatic
Many people who acquire COVID-19 will have mild symptoms, can self-isolate, and do not need to be tested. Older individuals and those with underlying medical conditions are at higher risk for severe illness.
The best ways to protect yourself are to wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face with unwashed hands, avoid close contact with people who are sick, stay home when you’re sick, cover your cough or sneeze and clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Visit the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at coronavirus.IN.gov for more information, including frequently asked questions about COVID-19.
