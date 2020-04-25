INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time, Indiana diagnosed more than 700 new cases of COVID-19, the second day in a row the state set new single-day records.
The number of tests processed was also up, nearly at a record-high.
As of Saturday's noon report, Indiana recorded 715 new cases of COVID-19 from the day before. That's a new 24-hour record and came a day after Indiana set a record high of 641 new cases.
After three straight days of declining cases earlier in the week, Indiana has now had three days of increasing cases, all above 600 cases per day.
The new single-day high came on a day with about 4,200 tests processed, the second highest level to date.
Indiana recorded 44 new deaths, taking its total overall to 785.
Locally, after several days of increasing cases, Noble County added no new cases, remaining at 51 overall. LaGrange, Steuben and DeKalb counties, however, all added new cases. LaGrange County was up two to 21, while Steuben and DeKalb counties each added one case to go to 21 and 15 cases, respectively.
Noble County, however, did record its fifth death from COVID-19. Information about the death was not available as of noon.
Noble County has been battling outbreaks of COVID-19 at two nursing home facilities in the county. The previous four deaths had all been patients at Sacred Heart Home in Avilla.
Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff said last week that most of the new cases in the county were connected to those long-term care facilities as both staff and residents have been affected.
On Friday, Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box announced a new statewide study to better try to analyze the scope and reach of COVID-19. The state is planning to test 5,000 subjects with nasal swabs and antibody tests.
A similar study conducted in New York state showed about 13% of the population had been exposed to coronavirus.
