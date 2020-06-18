LAGRANGE — While new cases of COVID-19 appear to be slowly fading across most of Indiana, that’s not the case in LaGrange and Elkhart counties.
And that has officials with the Indiana State Department of Health worried, enough to travel north to address the issue.
Tuesday afternoon, Dr. Lindsay Weaver, the chief medical officer for the Indiana State Department of Health, came to LaGrange to meet with LaGrange County officials and members of the local health department to talk about what health care professionals here can do to help stem the tide of new coronavirus infections.
Weaver spent the first part of her day in Elkhart County talking with health care representatives there, including regional hospitals and members of the local Hispanic community, which has been greatly affected recently by COVID-19.
After that, she headed east to LaGrange County.
“The numbers are going down, everyplace but here,” she said. “I’m happy to talk with the hospitals, or anybody in healthcare, about the lessons we’ve learned. I want to hear what the issues are, if there are issues, what’s happening here, what healthcare officials are doing and then figure out what we can do to help support those efforts.”
Weaver said Tuesday Elkhart County reported 81 new coronavirus infections, the highest daily number of new infections in the state. By comparison, Marion County, home of Indianapolis, reported it saw only 61 new cases for the same period. LaGrange County reached 320 total cases on Wednesday, with 260 of those being recorded since Memorial Day.
LaGrange County’s numbers are smaller than those in Elkhart County, which has more than five times the population, but growing at faster rate. In just June alone, LaGrange County has seen a 230% increase in new infections.
Along with new information, Weaver brought with her much-needed health care supplies, like a large box of new N-95 facemasks for health care workers, reams of state health department flyers outlining the steps needed to slow new coronavirus infections that can be handed out, and several brand-new, still-in-the-box digital no-touch thermometers that she handed over to local health department staff. The thermometers remain in short supply because of the coronavirus pandemic.
But Weaver said the real purpose of her visit was to help state healthcare officials understand why LaGrange and Elkhart coronavirus numbers are rising while those same numbers are falling in other parts of the state.
Weaver said in order to help understand the scale of coronavirus infection in LaGrange County, the state will be setting up three free, one-day mobile COVID-19 testing sites in LaGrange County today and Friday.
The first will take place in Shipshewana today. Health care professionals will conduct coronavirus screenings at a makeshift clinic set up inside the Blue Gate Performing Arts Center, 760 S. Van Buren St., Shipshewana. That clinic is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
All patients will be tested for active coronavirus infection only. No doctor’s note is required and patients don’t need to be symptomatic for COVID-19 to be tested. No appointments are necessary.
The ISDH COVID-19 testing clinic will then set up again Friday in Topeka, at the Topeka Fire Station, 180 Crossfire Drive. That clinic is open 8 a.m. to noon. The the clinic will move to LaGrange and set up at the LaGrange Fire Station, 1201 N. Townline Road, from 1-5 p.m.
Weaver said the ISDH will also use those clinics to keep pressing its message that self-quarantining, social distancing, and face mask use are tools to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“We’ll talk about communication, education, the appropriateness of mask-wearing, social distancing and how all of these really play a role in slowing this disease,” she said. “We do feel more and more with additional data coming out that mask-wearing does play a role in slowing the transmission of COVID-19.”
LaGrange County Health Officer Dr. Tony Pechin Monday issued an emergency order mandating that all residents wear face masks in situations where social distancing is difficult, like stores, professional buildings and offices. Pechin said he’s frustrated so many people, especially within the local Amish community, have chosen to ignore that message. Weaver said the state is working hard to change those opinions.
A KPC Media Group poll conducted on Facebook showed 56% of respondents in northeast Indiana said they don’t wear a mask in public.
“Based on the evidence we have, mask wearing does decrease the spread of the virus in the community,” she explained. “We know that helps as health care workers — and I’m an emergency medicine physician — we’re protected from COVID-19 when taking care of patients because we wear masks.”
Commissioner Larry Miller told Weaver he’s been talking to members of the Amish community trying to get them to adopt wearing face masks in public, a practice they’ve actively avoided.
Miller said members of the Amish community continue to host and attend events like church, weddings and funerals that typically draw large crowds. Miller added that many members of the Amish community are suffering from a COVID-19-like sickness, but refuse to be tested. Miller said he hopes now those attitudes will change.
“Maybe now we’ve got their attention,” he told Weaver.
