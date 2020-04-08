INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers are overall doing a good job of staying home and doing their part to cut down on the spread of COVID-19, but the state is only in the “first quarter” of this response.
Indiana Gov. Holcomb, who had basketball on the mind in his Wednesday press conference with numerous analogies to Hoosier hoops, said he’s “proud of Hoosiers so far” on the job they’ve done abiding by the stay-at-home order.
“What we know works best is physical distancing. That is how we will mitigate and flatten the curve and make sure the health care system doesn’t collapse,” Holcomb said. “The numbers don’t lie, they are what they are.
“We’ve got three and a half more quarters to go so we’re going to have to dig deep,” Holcomb said.
In a widely shared article on social media recently, a New York Times data analysis of national cell phone location data charted whether people were traveling about the same distance as usual or if their movement had declined.
Indiana, which was one of the state’s that had enacted a stay-at-home order prior to March 27, was one of the better areas of the nation. A handful of counties showed travel about half or less compared to usual, while many counties fell close to the “no travel” side.
Illinois, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin and several states in the northeast and had similar reductions in travel, the majority of the Great Plains states and the South showed little reduction in movement.
While Hoosiers are still going grocery shopping, heading to and from essential work and getting outdoors for some exercise, overall the governor was pleased with the response Indiana has had to the seriousness of the virus.
“I would salute all those Hoosiers who have made a lot of sacrifices to date on a job well done, but our job is not done — far from it. We need to keep our head down and grind this out day after day,” Holcomb said. “There is no shortcut, you can’t outsmart this invisible enemy.”
Earlier in his address, Holcomb heaped praise on state health care workers going in to care for those who are getting sick and putting themselves at risk.
The efforts of all Hoosiers restricting their movement is helping to protect those health care workers from being overwhelmed with sick patients and being unable to keep up with the demand.
Indiana’s state Emergency Medical Services Medical Director Dr. Michael Kaufman agreed that Hoosiers are doing their part, because EMS departments around the state are seeing far fewer runs from things like car accidents or other trauma calls, a sign indicative that fewer people are out and active.
“I am not crying wolf. We see the numbers. You hear the numbers. We report, we’re very transparent about the lay of the land. We see what’s happening to our east and our west, we are prepared as a people,” Holcomb said. “Our health care workers that are on the front lines day in and day out doing extraordinary work, we’re doing it for them.”
