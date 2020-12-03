INDIANAPOLIS — There's been little change in Indiana's flu activity so far this year, with spread of seasonal flu remaining "minimal" so far.
But Indiana is approaching the time of year when flu activity typically starts to spike, so that may be changing soon.
In Week 8 of the state's influenza surveillance, the state recorded another 92 "influenza-like illnesses" at monitoring sites for the week ended Nov. 21, a level that's still rated "minimal."
The number was down a little bit from 110 instances in Week 7.
Across eight weeks, the state has now logged 640 flu-like illnesses.
The state has tallied one death from influenza so far this season.
About 2.4% of all doctor visits were for influenza-like illnesses across the state's monitoring web. That's still running above previous years — usually those rates are somewhere between 1-2% at this time of year — but the higher number is likely due to the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The state health department noted that minor COVID-19 might be classified as “influenza-like illnesses” since the two viruses have similar symptoms, so expectations are that flu surveillance numbers may run a little higher than in normal years.
The state is in the midst of a continuing and exponential boom in COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks, so the similar symptoms may be leading to slightly higher overall numbers of influenza-like illness.
When looking at urgent care and emergency room visits, however, the percentage of people coming in with influenza-like illnesses is similar to past years at around 1.73%.
Now that Indiana has entered December, flu activity may begin to increase as is typical in past years. Flu cases usually tend to spike in the last two weeks f the year and then generally run highest throughout January, February and early-March before dropping off as warmer weather returns.
State health officials have noted, however, as recently as Wednesday during the statewide COVID-19 update press conference, that efforts in place to stem the spread of coronavirus including mask usage, social distancing and increased vigilance for illnesses at work and school are likely to also help prevent spread of flu, so numbers may run overall lower this year compared to other years.
Hoosiers may have also received flu shots in higher numbers this year, which could offer the state greater protection against this year's flu rounds.
Flu the southern hemisphere, which has its winter season during the northern hemisphere's summer months, was reduced in 2020 in places like Australia because countries and their residents were practicing intervention measures for COVID-19.
The worst flu season in recent history was 2017-2018, when 336 deaths were recorded around the state.
Weekly flu surveillance reports from this year and previous years can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health website at in.gov/isdh/22104.htm.
