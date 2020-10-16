AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Thursday reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 among DeKalb County residents.
The new patients raise the county’s total to 661 cases since March.
The new coronavirus-positive patients range in age from 8 to 76, according to a news release.
Nineteen patients, ages 8, 12, 16, 18, 22, 22, 26, 30, 34, 41, 42, 47, 53, 56, 60, 60, 60, 66 and 76, are recovering at home. The Health Department did not provide further information for the eight remaining patients, ages 18, 26, 29, 37, 52, 55, 57 and 67.
To date, 16 DeKalb County residents have died while infected with COVID-19.
The DeKalb County Health Department recently issued an expanded set of guidelines for county residents:
• Masks are essential in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in asymptomatic people.
• Avoid groups where social distancing is not possible or is not being done.
• Keeping schools, restaurants and businesses open necessitates all of us teaming up and masking up.
• Lives can be saved and hospitalizations reduced through community teamwork.
• Please follow Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order requiring face masks in public settings.
• Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.