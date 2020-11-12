INDIANAPOLIS — Two more local nursing homes appear to be in the midst of COVID-19 outbreaks in their facilities according to long-term care facility data from the state.
COVID-19 is especially dangerous inside nursing homes, where it can chain quickly in the congregate living setting to many vulnerable people as most nursing home residents are elderly and may have other health conditions that can make the coronavirus infection more deadly.
According to the state's long-term care facility COVID-19 data which is updated as of Nov. 4 show that nursing home facilities in Auburn and Kendallville are showing new outbreaks.
Data is only current to Nov. 4 as the state's long-term care reporting system runs a week in lag, so the current situation may have changed since but won't become clear until next Wednesday, when the figures update again.
Auburn Village in Auburn reported 25 residents cases, 15 staff cases and at least one death since mid-October.
The facility reported one positive resident case each on Oct. 18 and Oct. 23, then had six more reported on Oct. 28 and 14 more on Oct. 29. One additional case each came on Oct. 30, Nov. 1 and Nov. 4.
The facility is reporting fewer than five deaths in the week between Oct. 28 and Nov. 4. The state suppresses figures that are fewer than five, so the figure is somewhere between one and four.
Auburn Village has also identified numerous staff cases in the same time period, finding two on Oct. 8, three on Oct. 23, two on Oct. 28, five on Oct. 29, two on Nov. 1 and one on Nov. 2.
In Kendallville, Hickory Creek nursing home on South Main Street has also recently reported new resident and staff cases, all of which have occurred since Oct. 26.
The facility has reported eight resident cases since Oct. 30 — two on Oct. 30 and six more on Nov. 3. Staff cases have also popped up in the same time, with seven identified since Oct. 26.
Hickory Creek is also reporting fewer than five deaths, again meaning the total sits somewhere between one and four at this time.
Those new facilities are on top of an ongoing outbreak at Avalon Village in Ligonier, which has seen a slowdown in resident cases recently but is still identified new staff cases.
In total, Avalon Village has had 28 resident cases, 14 staff cases since early October.
All 28 residents were identified in a two-week period between Oct. 14 and Oct. 28, but the facility hasn't reported any new resident cases since as of the state's most recent update.
After finding five staff cases between Oct. 21-25, the facility has a brief window before finding five more positive staff members between Oct. 30 and Nov. 4.
Fewer than five deaths have been reported from that facility as well.
Most other regional nursing homes are quiet at the moment.
The Laurels of DeKalb, which went through a major outbreak in August and September did recently have two new resident cases, one each on Oct. 26 and Oct. 28, but has had no new staff cases identified since mid-September.
That facility has had 58 resident cases, 21 staff cases and nine resident deaths in total since August.
Miller's Merry Manor in LaGrange reported four cases among staff members since Oct. 24 but has had no new resident cases.
The only other nursing homes that have had any large-scale outbreaks since March — Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville and Presence Sacred Heart Home in Avilla — have both been COVID-free among residents since summer. In the spring and summer those facilities combined had 94 resident cases, 30 staff cases and 24 resident deaths.
The state launched a renewed response to nursing homes in October, when sharply rising cases in the community allowed the virus to re-emerge in many long-term care facilities around the state.
After major outbreaks in April and May, the state gained control of nursing home infections over the summer, which help reduced activity to as little as 25 cases per day and three deaths per day average from hundreds of nursing home facilities across the state.
However, starting in September those numbers started to rise again and haven't stopped since.
Average daily cases have quintupled to about 125 per day coming out of nursing homes and deaths have sextupled to average about 18 per day.
While nursing home residents make up only about 5% of the total cases in Indiana, they account for about 56% of the state's total deaths.
Indiana has responded by pushing out a new wave of supplies to facilities as well as deployed the Indiana National Guard in three waves, putting Guardsmen into every facility in the state to help relieve staff and assist with tasks such as testing, data entry and infection control procedures.
The state has not re-issued a blanket ban on visitation at nursing homes, stating that it hasn't seen evidence that in-person visitation has been a major route of new infections, although individual facilities may choose to lockdown if or when they have new outbreaks.
