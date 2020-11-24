INDIANAPOLIS — Statewide flu activity remains low in the seventh week of statewide surveillance.
The Indiana State Department of Health rated Week's 7 flu situation as "low" spread, a tick up from "minimal" in Week 6 but still low and comparable to this time of year in previous years.
The state did, however, record its first official death from flu this season in the week ending Nov. 14.
The state recorded a slight uptick in "influenza like illnesses" across its monitoring web, reporting 110 instances, up from 97 last week.
Across seven weeks, the state has now recorded 548 flu-like illnesses.
The state did log its first flu death of the year, identified as a person 65 years old or older.
Flu reports at sentinel monitoring locations remains higher than in previous years at about 2.9% of all doctor visits. That figure has been running above past years, although it may be impacted due to the prevalence of COVID-19 around the state, which has similar symptoms.
The state health department noted that minor COVID-19 might be classified as “influenza-like illnesses” since the two viruses have similar symptoms, so expectations are that flu numbers may run a little higher than normal years.
The state is in the midst of a continuing and exponential boom in COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks, so the similar symptoms may be leading to slightly higher overall numbers of influenza-like illness.
The percentage of flu-like illnesses as the primary complaint at emergency rooms and urgent care centers, however, remains on par with previous years at about 1.5%.
Flu activity doesn't typically spike until December, January and February in Indiana, so seeing low numbers throughout November is typical for the state.
The worst flu season in recent history was 2017-2018, when 336 deaths were recorded around the state.
Weekly flu surveillance reports from this year and previous years can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health website at in.gov/isdh/22104.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.