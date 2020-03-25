ANGOLA — As masks for medical professionals get hard to come by, people like Lee Ann Snyder of Angola are banding together to use their sewing skills to make some.
Snyder is organizing people to sew masks for Aperion Care Angola, Northern Lakes Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, Angola, and Betz Nursing Home, Auburn, as well as Cameron Memorial Community Hospital.
“They are using them for areas that are not at risk for coronavirus,” Snyder said in an email.
She first put out a plea for seamstresses on Facebook, looking for others that would be able to help create the masks to distribute.
JoAnn’s Fabric and Crafts, she said, has kits for people while supplies last. There is a pattern Snyder has shared on her personal Facebook page for people to use to make the masks using fabric and elastic, bias tape or ribbon.
JoAnn’s also has a pattern online, joann.com/make-to-give-response, for people to use to make masks.
Each mask takes a few rectangles of fabric, some form of banding to hold it in place and thread to sew everything together.
Due to carrying fabric and other products that can be used for masks, JoAnn’s has been deemed an essential business and will stay open.
Snyder said masks crafted can be dropped off at JoAnn’s in Angola, 2010 N. Wayne St., Suite G, and she will deliver them to the nursing homes and the hospital.
Seamstresses can reach out to Snyder on her personal Facebook page for more information on how to help. Those in the Auburn area wanting to help can also reach out directly to Betz Nursing Home, said Snyder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.