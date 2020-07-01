INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will advance on its reopening plan on Saturday, but only a half-step toward a full reopen.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb deemed the step “Stage 4.5,” a measure meant to take the state just shy of its fifth and final stage of its Back on Track reopening plan.
Some recent upticks in cases and hospitalizations in Indiana as well as rising case counts in neighboring states and other parts of the nation gave state officials enough pause to delay a full-scale reopening another two weeks, now potentially on the schedule for July 18.
Indiana was originally scheduled to hit Stage 5 on Saturday, which would represent full capacity reopening of all businesses as well as clear the way for large festivals and events and remove limitations on gathering sizes.
But Indiana's numbers as well as national numbers on new cases, especially huge surges in some other states that fully reopened before Indiana, are of concern right now.
Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box noted states that have been seeing huge surges in cases including Florida, California, Texas and South Carolina and noted that several of those states have either had to pause or even roll back on restrictions.
“We don't want to find ourselves in that situation and so understanding that July 4 is right around the corner, where we celebrate our independence, we wanted to make sure we were all on the same page going into this weekend,” Holcomb said.
“We just have to accept the fact, more than recognize it, but accept it, that this virus is on the prowl and it's moving even within our borders,” Holcomb said. “We are living on virus time, so to speak, so we're taking that into account. All we try to control is what we can control.”
The shift to Stage 4.5 won't impact holiday gatherings or other events, but mainly will push pause on increases in capacity for restaurants, bars, night clubs and fitness centers to 100%.
Contact tracing on large outbreaks in other states have often traced back to those types of establishments, which is why the state will wait a little longer to hold on those.
Festivals and larger gatherings also seemed to be OK, as Holcomb talked about outdoor events being able to proceed, although it's not particularly clear whether large indoor events — like high school graduations scheduled for next week in northeast Indiana — are still fine.
But Holcomb also said that the 250-person gathering limit that was set in Stage 4 would be staying in place, potentially creating conflict about larger gatherings.
A request for more information placed to Holcomb's office was not immediately returned Wednesday afternoon.
"What does that mean and we'll all get more into this, Stage 4.5 means our capacities for the most part will stay at the same level where they are," Holcomb said. "We will give the green light or green flag to mostly outdoor activities, events that Hoosiers are especially going to enjoy this weekend."
The extra two weeks will give Indiana more time to monitor its COVID-19 numbers and see whether the short-term uptick is a blip in the chart or the sign of a new surge to come.
“For the most part, this gives all of us a little more additional time to manage our way through this,” Holcomb said. “I said at the very outset in the very first week I wanted Indiana to be through this the safest and swiftest and surest way possible.”
If everything goes well, Indiana could advance to Stage 5 on July 18.
