AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Friday reported four deaths of county residents who were positive for the coronavirus and 48 new cases of COVID-19 in county residents.
The deaths are the most reported in a single day during the pandemic. They bring the county’s total to 41, including eight deaths reported this week.
Two of the patients who died were more than 70 years old and two were older than 90 years. No further information about the deaths will be released, the department said in its daily news release.
The new cases bring the county’s total to 2,190 since the start of the pandemic, including 225, or more than 10% of the total, in the past four days.
Friday’s new patients include one between birth and age 10; four between ages 11-20; eight from 21-30 years of age; nine between 31-40; seven who are 41-50 years old; 10 who are 51-60; eight who are 61-70; none who are 71-80; one who is 81-90 and none between ages 91 and 100.
Seventy-one residents in Noble, DeKalb, LaGrange and Steuben counties have died over the last 44 days, but Friday's report contained no new reports in those counties except for DeKalb.
State trends mixed
Local and statewide case counts continue to run very high, although hospitalization numbers have improved slightly, as Indiana has a mixed bag of positive and negative trends over the recent short-term.
As of Friday's statewide COVID-19 report, the state logged 7,899 new cases of COVID-19, the most ever for a Friday and the third-most ever for a single day.
That result comes a day after Indiana broke its all-time one-day case record on Thursday at more than 8,400 cases.
The case count came on more than 61,000 total tests, resulting in a positivity return of 12.84% — still high but at least lower than recent days that have been at or above 14%.
Although the four-county area recorded no new deaths in Friday's report, statewide Indiana had 84 deaths reported, another day of high deaths. The state averaged 45 deaths per day in November, and in the first four days of December the state has logged one-day death counts of 142, 90, 60 and now 84.
However, on another positive front, statewide hospitalizations have come down a little, continuing a recent plateau in the total number of patients being treated for COVID-19.
The state has come off an all-time high of 3,460 patients in treatment on Nov. 11 and has now seen three consecutive days of drops in the overall hospital census to 3,289.
That total is still very high compared to the state's historical picture, but the total patient number has stalled and started to come down — an improvement after nearly constant day-to-day increases from Oct. 1 through Dec. 1.
Hospitalizations in Health District 3, which covers northeast Indiana, also were down a little as the region comes down off an all-time high of 448 total patients on Dec. 1.
Locally, case counts keep climbing as COVID-19 activity remains high.
Noble County added 57 new cases Friday, followed by Steuben County with 37 new and LaGrange County at 30 new.
Noble County is almost certain to cross 3,000 cases all-time Saturday, as the county sits at 2,981 known cases since March.
With no new deaths reported, Noble County holds at 50 all-time, followed by LaGrange County with 34 and Steuben County with 16.
