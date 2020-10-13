ANGOLA — Due to the recent uptick in community spread of COVID-19, and until further notice, Cameron Memorial Community Hospital has updated its visitor restrictions to continue to protect the health of patients, staff and community.
The change applies to the Medical / Surgical Unit as follows:
• No visitors will be allowed to the Medical/Surgical Unit. In end-of-life situations Cameron will work with each individual family to make safe accommodations.
Continued policies
• Individuals coming to one of our outpatient centers or physician offices will be restricted to a single visitor responsible for transportation. If that person is not needed for communication purposes, they should remain in their vehicle while we care for the patient. Please bring a mobile phone to support communication.
• Ambulatory practices and administrative buildings are not allowing pharmaceutical representatives and other outside vendors on site until further notice.
Hospital entrances
To help manage the flow of patients and visitors, non-essential hospital entrances have been closed. Additional screening is being performed at entry points.
Patients and visitors will be given a mask upon arrival and asked to wear it for their entire visit.
Volunteer services
Cameron’s volunteer services, which aid in a variety of areas, have been suspended.
Social distancing
Wherever possible, Cameron Hospital is practicing social distancing, which means limiting close contact with others.
Community events, classes, and non-essential meetings may be canceled or postponed. Contact the organizer if you are unsure about the status of a specific event, class, or meeting.
"We recognize these restrictions can be disappointing to our patients and visitors and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you or your family. The health and safety of you, our patients and care team are our top priority during this heightened time of illness. We encourage you to use FaceTime, Skype and phone calls to visit with loved ones in the hospital," a statement from the hospital said.
If people need assistance, they are to let a staff member know.
Residents are encouraged to take everyday preventive actions to avoid being exposed to the virus:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Stay home if you are sick or becoming sick.
• Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.
• If you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with symptoms, call the VA before going to the facility.
Cameron will continue strict visitation guidelines in an effort to protect patients and staff from the COVID-19 outbreak. For the most up-to-date information please visit cameronmch.com
