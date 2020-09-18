INDIANAPOLIS — Steuben County has seen its COVID-19 case count mushroom in the past week, growing by 35 for the week ending Friday, said information from the Steuben County Health Department.
On Friday alone, Steuben County added 13 cases, growing the all-time case count to 360 cases.
Of Steuben County’s cases, 206 people have recovered and seven have died, leaving 147 active cases.
Nearly half of the new cases in the past week came in the 20-29 age category where 15 new cases were registered. That age group is responsible for nearly 22% of all COVID-19 cases in Steuben County at 78 cases as of Friday.
For all people under 40, there have been 177 cases recorded locally, which accounts for more than 49% of all cases.
On the state level, cases peaked over 1,000 again on Friday, but the result came on very high testing numbers across the state and a lower positivity rate.
According to the Indiana State Department of Health’s Friday update, Indiana added 1,037 cases of COVID-19 on the day, making it the third straight week and the sixth time in the last seven weeks that cases topped 1,000 on Friday.
The result did come on a high number of tests, with Indiana processing more than 25,000 tests. That meant a one-day positivity rate of just 4.08%, lower than recently and below the 5% mark state health officials want to stay under.
While cases have been running at about the same average so far this month as August, and as deaths have been a little higher than August, positivity has been one area that’s been a bright spot, with the statewide average coming down about a percentage point compared to the previous month.
The decrease has been driven in a boost in testing, but that testing hasn’t resulted in more cases, which is showing that as testing broadens out the state isn’t finding more people walking around undetected with active cases.
Since Sept. 1, about half of all tests being done are retests on individuals who had been tested at least once before. About 11,000 people per day are being tested for the first time thus far in September, compared to about 10,000 per day being retests on people.
Case counts as displayed by the state are unique individuals who test positive do not include duplicate positives. The state only displays two figures for total tests and unique individuals for testing.
The state reported 17 deaths on Friday, an increase after just six on Thursday.
Locally, Steuben County had a large one-day increase in cases, while other counties showed smaller increases on Friday.
Steuben County added 13 new cases, followed by DeKalb County up six, Noble County up five and LaGrange County up one case compared to Thursday.
Steuben and DeKalb counties have been seeing larger case growths recently, while rises in Noble County have been muted and LaGrange County has seen very little new case activity recently.
No new deaths were reported in the area. The state dashboard still reflects only 11 deaths in DeKalb County, despite the county health department reporting 13 deaths all-time.
Total deaths from COVID-19 since March are Noble County at 32, DeKalb County at 13, LaGrange County at 11 and Steuben County at seven.
