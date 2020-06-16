LAGRANGE — Like so many other annual events, this year’s annual LaGrange County Relay for Life is going to be a lot different than anything put on before.
For starters, the annual cancer research fundraising event has been postponed, moved from June to September. And this year’s event will be shorter and will be moving to the new location.
“It’s going to be difficult on a couple of different levels, said Christine Yoder, the event chair for LaGrange County Relay for Life. “First and foremost, we have survivors who have preexisting conditions, and many of them are elderly, and so we have to make sure we keep them safe. And then second to that, with COVID, I just don’t think the numbers are going to be good – and remember, we’re trying to keep people healthy — so we decided to postpone relay until fall.”
Rescheduling the event means Relay has to move from its traditional home, the football field at Lakeland High School. This year, Relay will be moved to the LaGrange County Park and Recreation Department’s Delt Church Park. Yoder said because of that change, this year’s event is going to be a completely different event from any other event before. To start with, it’s going to be shorter, lasting only a couple of hours instead of the traditional 12 hours.
“We are making it a short Relay, starting it at 5 p.m.,” she said. “And we’re going to make it a parade/drive-thru Relay. “People can drive in to register, they can drive to the next stop which will be the survivors’ station, and then go on to more stops if they want.”
The event is expected to last about three hours. Also, new this year, news and information about relay will be broadcast over a small transmitter at the park so as people drive about the event, they’ll be able to tune in a yet to be announced radio frequency and using their car’s radio, hear information about the event as they drive along the large drive that circles the park.
“You’ll hear stories from survivors, some caregiver stories, and some little nuggets about where your money goes,” Yoder said. “The people who are comfortable getting out of their cars and participating are welcome to, and the people who are more comfortable just driving through and social distancing can do that too.”
Traditionally, Relay is an event geared as much toward raising money to support research funded by the American Cancer Society as it is about raising people’s awareness about cancer. But this year, Yoder said, almost all fundraising activities had to be stopped when the coronavirus pandemic landed in Indiana
“There really hasn’t been any fundraising since COVID started,” she said. “We can’t do the car washing, the bake sales, the big dinner that were held. All of that had to be put on hold. And you don’t want to go ask people for sponsorships when their businesses have been put on hold too.”
One event that COVID-19 can’t stop is the annual Luminaria ceremony that honors all those whose lives have been touched by cancer. Just after sunset, when the day’s light is starting to fade away, small lights will be placed inside small white bags that have been decorated to honor a cancer victim and then placed at the edge of the drive that circles the park. People will then be asked to drive around the park, looking at those lights and pausing to recall the lives lost to cancer.
