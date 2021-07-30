INDIANAPOLIS — Masks aren’t being re-mandated in Indiana, but state health officials are strongly encouraging all Hoosiers — especially in schools — to cover up again.
That comes along with updated guidance that all close contacts of people with COVID-19, even people who have been fully vaccinated, get tested after exposure to check for infection.
COVID-19 cases have been rising sharply in Indiana as the delta variant of the virus is hitting the state. That brought Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box and Indiana State Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver back to the podium Friday for a statewide press conference to address the ongoing pandemic.
After hitting all-time lows in June, Indiana has seen continually increasing COVID-19 activity throughout July. Cases once sat below 200 new diagnoses per day in June, but have risen above 1,000 over the last four days, increasing topping 1,400 in Friday’s report.
Hospitalizations have also risen sharply from about 400 patients in treatment in June, almost doubling to just shy of 800 Hoosiers in hospital beds as of this week.
Deaths remain at all-time lows currently, although Box reminded Hoosiers that is typically a lagging indicator and doesn’t generally start to change until a few weeks after hospitalization numbers start rising. Those admission numbers have only started turning more sharply upward over about the last two weeks.
In response to rising COVID-19 activity not just in Indiana but nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued updated guidance suggesting everyone begin masking again in close-quarters indoor situations, regardless of vaccination status.
Box said she is “strongly urging Hoosiers to follow this guidance.”
Box especially stressed that decision to K-12 students and staff, although the call is ultimately up to local schools, who will have to decide for themselves whether they want to require masks or not in their buildings.
In the four-county area, no school has so far decided to require masks for the 2021-22 school year.
Indiana is not reintroducing any mask mandates at this time, so masking will be left to businesses, schools and individuals to make on their own.
While vaccination is still highly effective at preventing infection and serious illness from COVID-19, the delta variant is changing the equation due to its higher communicability than the original strain first encountered in 2020.
New evidence is suggesting that the delta variant can spread about as quickly as chickenpox, although not at rapidly as measles, which is one of the most fast-spreading viruses known to health leaders.
“(The delta variant) spreads more than twice as easily from one person to another,” Box said. “Each infected person can infect an average of eight or nine other people.”
Breakthrough cases are still exceedingly rare among vaccinated people — only about 0.1% of the 2.94 million Hoosiers who have been vaccinated have gone on to later contract the virus — but have been shown to be more likely with the delta variant.
Still, to date, 98% of new COVID-19 infections are among those who are not vaccinated against the virus.
Because of the ability for the delta variant to spread so widely and hit people with a higher viral load, Box said the state is also adapting its guidance on testing, suggesting all people seek testing if they’ve been closely exposed to someone with the virus.
The definition of a close contact hasn’t changed, still defined as being within 6 feet of another person for 15 minutes or longer, but even vaccinated people should seek testing if they’re exposed to be certain they’re not a carrier.
“Any close contacts of a positive case get tested three to five days after exposure even if they’re vaccinated and wear a mask until that test is received,” Box said. “If you are a close contact, get tested, even if you’re vaccinated.”
Box also reminded that COVID-19 remains a communicable disease and requirements to report and quarantine are not going away. That is especially relevant to schools, as school must report cases and must enforce quarantines.
“All K-12 educational institutions are required to report all known positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff,” Box said. “A positive individual must isolate and cannot return to school or work until the isolation period is over.”
Weaver discussed the state’s vaccination progress, which sits at about 50/50 between vaccinated and unvaccinated populations.
Vaccine numbers have been ticking up slightly of late, but still near all-time lows week-to-week.
“We measure vaccine progress one shot at a time these days,” she said.
That being said, the state has been seeing vaccine uptake rise more sharply among the state’s younger population, with 12-15-year-olds and those 16-19 adding larger increases in recent weeks compared to older populations.
Starting at age 60, uptake for the vaccine decreases a bit among every five-year cohort, with the exception the 20-24 age group, which has a slightly higher rate that those younger and older, likely because many college students are obtaining vaccines because campuses are either mandating or at least strongly encouraging students to come back to campus immunized this fall.
For those who haven’t yet been vaccinated, Weaver encouraged them to talk to someone they trust, whether it’s a family member, friend or doctor to inquire about the vaccine and whether it’s right for them.
“Find someone you trust to discuss your fears,” she said.
More than six months of state observation of the vaccines in action have shown that, yes, they are highly effective at preventing infection, hospitalization and death.
Even in rare instances when the virus does break through a vaccine, the cases those people experience are usually milder compared to an infection an unvaccinated person would suffer.
“Breakthrough infections for vaccinated people are still very low and tend to be mild, but tend to be more likely with the delta variant,” Weaver said.
The odds of trying to dodge COVID-19 are not in your favor.
For those who are fully vaccinated, they have a 1 in 892 chance of experiencing a breakthrough, Weaver said. But for those who aren’t protecting, on any given day their chances of contracting COVID-19 can sit as low as 1 in 14.
Then, for those who do get infected, the odds of being hospitalized sit at about 1 in 300 for unvaccinated people, versus 1 in about 19,000 for those who are immunized.
“Vaccines are still protecting those that are most at risk,” she said.
