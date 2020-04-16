INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will have in-person voting for its primary election on June 2.
But the state and county clerks are encouraging and will be promoting how to obtain mail-in absentee ballots for people who may not want to risk going to the polls.
In Thursday’s state COVID-19 press conference with Gov. Eric Holcomb, Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson gave an update on the upcoming election ahead of Friday’s state election commission meeting.
As social distancing guidelines were put in place, it became quickly apparent that Indiana’s normal May 5 primary date would likely be too soon to encourage people to head out to polling sites.
The state agreed to move Election Day back about a month, to Tuesday, June 2, and the state election commission also voted to allow “no reason” mail-in ballots. Typically, to request a mail-in ballot, people have to apply and list a reason why they won’t be able to vote in person on Election Day for reasons such as having an illness or being temporarily out of the state or country.
Indiana Democrats have been pushing for a full vote-by-mail election, but Thursday’s announcement indicated that’s not going to happen.
In-person voting will happen, although not as expansively as it usually does.
First off, Lawson reminded Hoosiers that they can request absentee ballots and, to date, about 70,400 people have already requested those.
To obtain a mail-in ballot, people can call their county clerk’s office to request an application or go online to indianavoters.com and print out an application and send it in. Once received, if the voter is registered, the clerk’s office will send a ballot.
The last day to request a mail-in ballot is May 21 and mailed ballots must be returned to the county by noon on Election Day, June 2, to be counted.
Following that, Lawson indicated that yes, Hoosiers will be able to go to the polls in person both early and on Election Day.
“Early in-person voting will take place,” Lawson said, although noting the window will be shorter than usual.
Typically early voting is open in every county for 28 days prior to Election Day, but this year, that window will be compressed to one week from May 26 to June 1.
And on Election Day, polling sites will be open for in-person voting.
As part of the plan to host in-person voting, the state is applying for $7.9 million in federal funding that will be used to purchase masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, cleaners and disinfectant, electronic pollbooks and other services to support safe in-person voting.
When asked why Indiana chose to seek federal money for supplies to support in-person voting operations instead of moving to a completely vote-by mail system, Lawson said the state has expanded mail-in voting easier for people who want it.
When asked about claims that mail-in voting would open the election to more fraud or irregularities, Holcomb quashed that notion saying Indiana would host a fair and secure election.
“We have made it much easier to vote by mail in Indiana,” Lawson said. “It’s really not a departure from the norm, but an expansion of an existing process.”
“We’re putting the $7.9 million to good use,” Lawson said.
The state and county clerks will also be pushing to find new pollworkers — students or the recently unemployed — who may be willing to work the polls. In most communities, pollworkers generally are older, retiree generation, and those older people are most at-risk for serious complications from COVID-19.
Because of the boom in mail-in ballots and potentially reduced staff in county government, Lawson warned that calculating vote tallies may take longer than usual this year and may not be ready night-of as they typically are.
“We have never experienced anything like this before,” Lawson said. “We’re going to keep marching forward and make sure Hoosier voices are heard on June 2.”
