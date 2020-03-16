KENDALLVILLE — The second annual Fairy, Gnome and Troll Festival is not being canceled, although that may change in the future.
Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kristen Johnson said she's been getting calls about whether the festival — a second-year event after a wildly successful first year — would be canceled due to guidelines to cancel large events amid ongoing coronavirus transmision concerns.
The festival, which is scheduled for Saturday, May 16, is just far enough away that no decision is being at this time.
"As you may know, the CDC announced over the weekend their recommended that no gatherings of more than 50 people take place for the next 8 weeks," Johnson said. "The festival is just beyond that eight-week window, so we are just playing it by ear for now.
"If it is determined that the festival needs to be postponed or canceled, I will promptly send out an email letting you know of the change," Johnson said.
In the mean time, Johnson asked that people stay healthy, calm and encouraged people to shop locally, if they can, to help businesses weather potential tough economic times in the weeks ahead.
