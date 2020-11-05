ANGOLA — One of the newest COVID-19 testing sites in northeast Indiana is located at Commons Hall, 501 S. John St., Angola, with testing set to begin today.
Commons Hall is the former Odd Fellows Lodge at the southwest end of Commons Park. The building has recently undergone upgrades to be Americans with Disabilities Act compliant.
The city of Angola used $18,000 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds for the upgrades at Commons Hall, which in the past has been used for summer recreation activities when weather is inclement.
Testing at the site is free Indiana residents and people employed in Indiana, even for those with health insurance, and is available regardless of symptoms.
Walk-in testing is available, but it is recommended that people make an appointment. Preregistration for testing will help prevent long lines at the site, lets the site staff know how many patients to expect and helps maintain social distancing.
Children as young as age 2 can be tested with parental consent.
Testing at the site will be conducted by Vantage Point Consulting, Indianapolis, with oversight by the Steuben County Health Department. Most staff has been hired locally. Testing will not be rapid. Results from tests done at the site should be back in two to five days.
Angola’s site will be open five days a week, with testing on Monday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 1-7 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Other sites in northeast Indiana are located in Butler at the old Eastside Gym, 300 E. Washington St. and in Kendallville at the Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St. A site at 982 N. Townline Road, LaGrange, will open on Nov. 20.
To register for testing and to see other available sites, visit scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov. When a text message or email is returned, people must respond as soon as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.