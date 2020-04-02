LIGONIER — Social distancing doesn’t have to be doom and gloom, and Ligonier is showing that right now.
Looking closely around town, one might spot some Teddy bears peering out of people’s windows — some on Main Street, some near Triangle Park and others scattered throughout the city.
These fuzzy friends popping up are a result of a global trend circulating on social media to organize a “bear hunt” walk throughout the neighborhood, so families with kids can get outside and play while still social distancing from others.
The bear hunt trend is based off of the 1989 children’s book “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt” written by Michael Rosen and illustrated by Helen Oxbury.
In the book, a family crosses a field of tall grass, swims through a river and traverses through all kinds of terrain to happen upon a bear.
Though they repeat “I’m not scared,” the family is chased back home by the bear, where they jump into bed and are safe.
Right now, while the streets are empty and few people are outside, it’s a good time for bored kids to go on a hunt for bears, albeit a scavenger hunt.
Bears have reportedly been spotted in Iowa, Maine and as far as New Zealand.
Some people in Ligonier credit Mayor Patty Fisel for being one of the first to share and participate in the bear hunt in the city.
“I just wanted to share it with everybody,” Fisel said.
Fisel has a few bears in her windows, and she said she was excited to add to the story for kids in Ligonier.
“I love stories like this. I love the storybooks. I love to read stories to my kids. Always have,” Fisel said. “Always been a kid at heart.”
Since putting Teddy bears in her windows, Fisel’s family has walked by her house.
“I think this is something that in these times, it’s an opportunity to get families outside,” Fisel said. “Everybody can enjoy it. It’s a family fun thing.”
Need help finding bears? Some, of course, are at Fisel’s house, and more are on Main Street at the Ligonier Public Library.
At least one house on Water Street has a bear out, as do some on Cavin Street near the visitor’s center.
“I hope it catches on. I hope that other communities would do it just because I think it’s a great thing,” Fisel said.
