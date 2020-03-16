ANGOLA — Beginning Tuesday, the Steuben County Council on Aging Senior Center will be closed and all activities canceled.
Executive Director Denise Kreais said they will reevaluate whether to reopen based on information from the county health department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"We feel it is imperative to take the steps necessary to limit exposure to and spread of COVID-19 and its potential to impact our older citizens of Steuben County," Kreais said in a news release. "While we have continued to take all precautionary steps to ensure our senior participants and our center have been safe, I feel that closing is in the best interest for our senior community. Our office will remain open for calls and we will work closely with our county and government officials to ensure safety and wellness for older individuals."
STAR Public Transportation will remain operating during its normal business hours at this time. The COA has implemented extra precautions and asks all riders to please refrain from using STAR if you are feeling ill or have a fever. The number one priority is to serve area residents with safe transportation and the COA wants to ensure all passengers and our drivers remain protected during this time.
"Again, this was not an easy decision, but one we feel is in the best interest of our community and the people who attend the COA," said Kreais.
If you have any questions, or need assistance please contact the office at 665-8191. The COA continue to update its website, www.steubencoa.org.
