KENDALLVILLE — “Patience and flexibility.”
Those are the two most important virtues East Noble School Corp. is exercising day by day as the district works through its coronavirus closure.
And, like other school districts in the area, East Noble’s school board empowered Superintendent Ann Linson with emergency powers to take care of district business without the input or action of the school board, for things like approving pay for employees, coordinating food service to students and coordinating staff to compile and even deliver food, and potentially approve additional compensation to employees who may need to be called in for special assignments.
Board members approved the resolution 6-0 to give the superintendent those powers outside of normal board action. Board member Dan Beall abstained since he is related to a district employee.
Students are home working on eLearning and staff is doing what it can to provide the best education possible, but the situation is so tenuous it can change hour by hour.
As such, Linson said administrators are already thinking forward to what school looks like whether it’s back in session in mid-April, later than that or maybe not at all for the rest of this year.
East Noble was the first area school district to suspend classes amid the coronavirus pandemic and was quickly followed by other Noble County and northeast Indiana school districts.
East Noble expects to be out through at least April 17.
“I think the hardest part about this is all the opportunities our students are missing,” Linson said. “It changes the scope and sequence of what we do with our kids from here on out because you can’t miss 25% of the year.
“eLearning our teachers will do the best they can, but (students) are not going to get the same education if they don’t come back until the end of the school year,” Linson said.
Linson said the expectation is that Gov. Eric Holcomb is expected to give another address Thursday with a focus on education, so what may be coming at the rest of this week is a huge unknown.
All schools must close? More waiver days? All schools closed for the rest of the year? It’s impossible to know right now.
Aside from academics — East Noble is thinking about whether students, especially young ones, will be up to state standards at the start of next year with so much of a layoff — Linson said she’s worried about the mental state of students who are being kept out of their normal daily social settings for so long.
“My biggest concerns for our students is not the academics, it’s their social/emotional well-being because they’re being isolated,” Linson said. “Everything is virtual and I worry about the families who are completely closing their kids in and shutting the curtains and telling them they can’t leave.”
The board moved its next meeting to April 22 and moved it to the administration building instead of Wayne Center Elementary. Whether that will be in person or virtual will be decided at a later point.
