BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights Elementary School’s principal has tested positive for COVID-19 and so has a teacher at Prairie Heights High School.
Notice came to the school Wednesday with the principal’s result and contact tracing identified three teachers and one student that needed to quarantine.
Wednesday, it was announced that the high school teacher has received a positive test result which determined five additional teachers, four staff members and a total of 32 students had been in direct contact with the teacher that would have to quarantine.
A letter posted to school district’s social media sites by Superintendent Jeff Reed said prior to being tested, the principal had a meeting with three teachers in the school and had prolonged contact with a student.
“Following our guidelines and procedures, these staff members and students will need to be quarantined,” said Reed in a letter posted on the school website and social media pages.
Contact tracing was completed and families of all affected have been notified.
Virus activity for all of Prairie Heights Community Schools has been relatively calm up until this week, as only a small handful of cases have been reported throughout the school system since school started in August.
In September, there were two different instances of high school students receiving positive test results.
Reed said total so far, only four positive test results have been seen for the district.
In each incident, those considered close contacts were notified.
When the district had its first confirmed case in early September, Reed sent out a letter that said the district will be open and honest when positive cases arise with notices being posted on the school website, ph.k12.in.us, and on school Facebook pages.
Anyone who could be directly impacted as a direct contact will receive a phone call from the school.
“Even though you may hear of a positive case, your child is not a direct contact unless we call you,” said Reed’s letter.
