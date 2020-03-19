ANGOLA — Testing of people for COVID-19 in Steuben County has so far turned up negative, said a joint statement from Steuben County Health Officer Dr. Ted Crisman and the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
"Tests are being conducted at our local hospital after authorization has been approved," the statement said.
The Steuben County Health Department and healthcare partners have tested nine people with three pending as of Thursday. All tests for COVID-19 have turned up negative.
"We are working with Cameron Memorial Community Hospital ... and other local providers to secure authorization to test for COVID-19 from the Indiana State Department of Health," the statement said.
The Indiana State Department of Health continues to urge the practice of social distancing when in the community. This practice entails maintaining a distance of 6 feet from other individuals under all circumstances when necessary.
Crisman and the commissioners urge the community to follow the measures listed below:
• Staying home when sick and avoid close contact with sick people;
• Frequent, proper handwashing using soap and water for at least 20 seconds or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol;
• Avoiding touching your mouth, nose or eyes with unwashed hands;
• Practicing respiratory etiquette for example cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or upper sleeve; and,
• Routinely clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces using usual cleaning or disinfecting products according to the label.
For coronavirus or COVID-19 information and screening, please call the Cameron COVID-19 Resource Screening hotline 24 hours a day at 667-5555.
For other questions about coronavirus or COVID-19 contact the health department from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 668-1000, ext. 1500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.