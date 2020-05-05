ANGOLA — When Steuben County government reopens to the public on Monday, it will be by appointment only.
In other words, even though staff will be at full capacity, the doors to county buildings will be locked.
If a person has scheduled business with the county, an individual from the office they are dealing with will open the doors at the appointment time to let the person in.
People will not be allowed to make tax payments in the Treasurer's Office. Instead, Commissioner Jim Crowl urged people to use the drop box at the north entrance to the Steuben Community Center if they feel they must use an in-person form of paying property taxes.
In addition to setting appointments in order to conduct in-person business, the county:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.