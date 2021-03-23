INDIANAPOLIS — Slightly over a year since Indiana’s first COVID-19 case, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will address the state in primetime to discuss “where we’re going” next.
Holcomb announced last week that he would speak to Hoosiers today at 5:30 p.m.
“I’ll articulate exactly where we’re going,” Holcomb said Wednesday.
The date is the one-year anniversary of Holcomb announcing Indiana’s stay-at-home order on March 23, 2020, which was in effect for a little over one month.
Details about where to view the address haven’t been released, although it will likely be streamed live via the governor’s Facebook page, other online platforms and picked up by local radio and TV stations.
The governor is expected to discuss the state’s continuing vaccine rollout, but may also give an update or announce changes to the state’s public health emergency and COVID-19 restrictions.
The governor had extended the public health emergency declaration, county-based COVID-19 restrictions and Indiana’s mask mandate through the end of March.
At the time there had been some speculation that another loosening or a full release of those restrictions might be near, as some other states had started pulling back their restrictions shortly before he made that announcement at the end of February.
Indiana has been seeing its lowest case counts, positivity rates and hospitalizations ever recently as COVID-19 activity has receded and ongoing vaccine rollout has offered protection to most of the state’s highest-risk residents.
More than 70% of people 70 years old and older have received vaccines, granting them immunity to the virus, and Hoosiers in their 60s aren’t far behind at about 63% uptake as of last week.
Hoosiers 60-plus accounted for about 93% of all deaths in the state and about 2-in-3 hospitalizations from the virus, so high vaccination rates have slashed those numbers since the start of 2021.
The drop in COVID-19 activity has led to most of the state being at the best ratings for local transmission on the state’s county-based ratings system.
After having 73 counties rated red — the worst rating representing very high spread of the virus — on Jan. 13, the state has rapidly improved, now sitting with 65 counties in blue, the best rating representing low spread of the virus, as of last week.
There were zero counties rated orange or red, the ratings representing higher spread, in the past week.
The state is currently offering vaccines to any Hoosiers age 40 and older, as well as health care workers, first responders and educators of any age.
President Joe Biden issued a goal of having vaccines available to any and all Americans as of May 1, a goal that state officials would also like to hit, although making the mark is fully dependent on expected supply of vaccines coming to the state from the federal government, Holcomb has said.
