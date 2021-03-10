INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is more blue than ever and that’s a good thing.
This week, two out of every three counties in the state received a blue rating from the state for COVID-19 spread, representing low spread of the virus.
Northeast Indiana is one of the few pockets where a few yellow counties still exist, with Noble County popping back up from blue a week ago.
This week, the state’s county metrics hit their best point ever, with 61 counties in blue, beating the previous record of 58 blue counties back during the week of Sept. 23.
Thirty counties remain in yellow for moderate spread and this week saw the return of one county in orange after having zero the week before. No counties were rated red for high spread for the fourth consecutive week.
Locally, color-coded ratings were unchanged in three of four counties, with Noble County downgrading from blue to yellow by the slimmest margin.
Noble County returned to yellow after one week in blue as case counts increased a bit, even as positivity has dropped even lower.
Case counts per capita rose to 100 per 100,000 from 69 per 100,000 a week ago. Positivity dropped from 3.72% to 2.91%, however.
A case rate of 100 per 100,000 is the line for scoring two points in the county metrics, which combined with the zero for positivity gave Noble County an aggregate score of one, which puts it back in yellow. Even one case fewer could have pushed Noble County just below that line and kept it blue for a second week.
Cases did bump up slightly, but not by much. Because Noble County’s population is smaller than 100,000, 100 cases per 100,000 equates to approximately 49 in a week. Compared to the 69 per 100,000 rate the week before, that’s an increase of only about 13 actual cases in a week — small, especially considering counties were logging two or three times as many case a day at the end of 2020.
There will be no changes in gathering restrictions for Noble County because it hadn’t changed out of yellow-level guidelines yet. Counties must reach a lower color grade for two consecutive weeks before pulling back and Noble County was only in blue for one week.
Elsewhere in the region, LaGrange County stayed blue for the fourth consecutive week, although its case count also ticked up a bit to 40 per 100,000 from 17 per 100,000 a week ago. That being said, positivity was down to 2.87% from 4.81% a week ago, pulling the county further away from the 5% line that would push it back to yellow if crossed.
Steuben and DeKalb counties both stayed yellow for the third consecutive weeks.
In Steuben County, cases were down to 66 per 100,000 from 86 a week ago, while positivity also dropped from 9.88% to 5.57%. If Steuben County were to drop below 5% positivity and maintain cases under 100 per 100,000, the county could drop to blue next week.
In DeKalb County, cases dropped slightly to 73 per 100,000 from 87 a week ago, while positivity was unchanged at 6.01%. Like Steuben County, DeKalb is within reach of blue if positivity could fall below 5% in the coming week.
Noble, Steuben and DeKalb counties will all stay in yellow-level restrictions, limiting gatherings to up to 100 people or up to 50% of a venue’s approved capacity with a safety plan approved by the county health department.
LaGrange County continues to enjoy the loose blue-level guidelines, with gatherings held at 250 people but also possible to go to 100% of normal capacity with an approved safety plan.
Looking regionally, northeast Indiana is one of the few areas with a clump of yellow-rated counties with Elkhart, Steuben, Noble, DeKalb, Whitley and Huntington counties all in yellow. Southern Indiana and west-central Indiana also have clumps of yellow counties while the remainder of the state is almost exclusively blue.
Indiana’s case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths have all been down considerably from the beginning of the year and still dropping as activity has slowed and vaccine distribution continues across the state.
Indiana’s mask mandate and gathering restrictions will remain in effect at least until the end of this month, as Gov. Eric Holcomb extended the public health emergency for the entirety of March.
Indiana will soon play host to NCAA postseason basketball tournaments, which will bring hundreds of visitors from around the nation to the state, so Holcomb wanted to get through the events and ensure it doesn’t lead to any new outbreaks in the state before considering pulling back on statewide restrictions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.