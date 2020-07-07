LAGRANGE — When this year’s LaGrange County 4-H Fair opens this Saturday, it will be nothing like it was in the past. Hoping to mitigate the dangers presented by the coronavirus pandemic, the fair has been closed to the public and several events have been eliminated as the fair board hopes to curtail the time people are spending together during the event.
However, despite those limitations, the annual fair remains an important event to 4-H club members who make up the local 4-H clubs.
Most of those club members have been working with their project animals since last fall. LaGrange’s Hall family, for example, has two children involved in 4-H — Courtney, and Luke – and both will be participating in this year’s 4-H beef show.
Their mother, Sally Hall, said some people forget that club members work with their animals for almost a year to be able to successfully show them in a ring.
“We usually start working with our animals for the next year’s fair in September or October,” said Sally Hall. “So, we have the fair in July, and we might take a month or two off, and then we’re right back at it again.”
Hall said as the pandemic started unfolding in Indiana in March, she and her family did start to worry about how it would affect the local fair. But Hall said children decided to move forward as normal, working with their animals every day in preparation for the show ring.
“With our beef projects, we just pursued as normal, just because we still needed to do our routine with them, she explained. “And, actually, with them not having to go to school, they spent more time in the barn with them.”
Fair officials have already announced several changes to this year’s fair, including no midway or grandstand shows. Now, they announced the fair would be closed to the public. As LaGrange County officials continue to struggle with the COVID-19 virus, members of the fair board have taken several large steps in order to decrease the likelihood of exposure during the fair. Now only club members, their parents, volunteers, and 4-H officials will be allowed to attend shows.
“It’s challenging, to say the least,” said Matt Dice, the LaGrange County Purdue University Extension Service Youth Educator. “Being that we’re still on Stage 4 (of Indiana’s reopening plan) to a point, we’re going to close the fair to the public. We’re going to have to watch the 250 person limit, but the shows will still go on.”
In a typical year, Hall said she and her family would spend the week at the fair, staying in a camper set up at the fairground’s campground. Fair officials announced that was shut that down too.
Hall said she’s okay with the moves made by the fair board. She added that as much as her children traditionally enjoy spending time with friends during the fair, this year they will just as happy to focus their efforts toward their performances in the beef show. Hall said her family’s animals will stay in their trailer, be prepped in the trailer, and be brought out only when its time to head to the show ring. Hall said a chance to show those animals in the ring gives children who have invested time and energy in raising those animals a sense of completion.
“Let us have some kind of beef show to feel like we’ve completed our projects,” she said.
Dice said fair organizers would be watching events closely to ensure no more than 250 are gathered at any one event at one time.
Last week, Dice also announced the cancellation of dog and cat shows after consulting with the state’s board of animal health. At this point, he said the show barn is considered an open-air pavilion, meaning those in the building will not be required to wear a facemask as long they maintain social distancing. Facemasks will be available to those who care to wear them.
“We’re doing our due diligence. We’re doing what need to do to finalize the projects without going overboard. It’s unfortunate, but we’ll do what we need to do,” Dice said.
