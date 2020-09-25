Despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggesting families create new traditions for Halloween because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Trick or Treat nights are going on as scheduled in Steuben County.
Other events are also taking place throughout the county for people to enjoy.
“If communities follow new guidance from the CDC for Halloween, families should consider creating new traditions that do not involve trick-or-treating, parties, and get-togethers,” said Jill Walls, an associate professor of Early Childhood, Youth, and Family Studies at Ball State University in a media release.
Local events are working to make sure they follow proper distancing. Wearing of masks is required by many event organizers (check before you go).
Here are the events:
Angola Parks and Rec
The annual Halloween Fun in the Park event put on by the Angola Parks and Recreation Department will not be in person this year, but the fun and prizes will still take place.
A press release from Events and Marketing Coordinator Nina Burlingame said instead of being in person, the department will hold a virtual costume contest.
“There will be great prize baskets,” Burlingame said in the release. “This is something fun the whole family can still enjoy.”
Prizes will be given for best group costume, scariest, most creative and best individual costume. Submissions can be made by emailing Burlingame at nburlingame@angolain.org no later than Nov. 1 at 11:59 p.m.
Downtown Angola
The Downtown Angola Coalition will host a costume contest in downtown Angola on Halloween starting at 4 p.m. on the Public Square. In the event of rain, the contest will be judged at Cahoots Coffee Cafe. Trick-or-treating on the Public Square will be from 5-7 p.m. People are asked to distance themselves and stay in family groups. People are asked to travel the Public Square in a counter-clockwise pattern.
There’s also a jack-o-lantern contest. People may bring their already carved pumpkins to Cahoots Coffee Cafe the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 25, between 2-3 p.m. for judging. The pumpkins will be lit up and on display for all to see on Halloween. Prizes will be awarded.
Hamilton
Jake Maurer will be performing in a Halloween concert bash at Double H Farms in Hamilton on Halloween from 5-9 p.m.
Gates will open at 4 p.m., said a Facebook event page for the concert, and there will also be a bonfire, bounce houses, food vendors and a haunted trail, with the show billed as fun for the whole family.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 per child for those 12 and under. Children ages 3 and younger are free.
The haunted trail will also take place on Oct. 24 and 30 from 7:30-11 p.m. with admission being $10 per person, cash only.
More information can be found on Facebook, @HamiltonDoubleHFarms.
Hamilton Deputy Clerk Jenna Steigerwald said the Hamilton Fish and Game Club has canceled its annual Halloween happenings as everything took place indoors.
Community trick-or-treating
Trick or Treat times for the area are as follows:
Angola — Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
Fremont — Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
Orland — Oct. 31, 5:30-7 p.m.
Hamilton — Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
Ashley — Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Hudson — Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
