AUBURN — As school systems in neighboring counties battle an influx of illness and new COVID-19 infections, school systems in DeKalb County continue to hold their own.
Over the past week, several districts in neighboring counties have switched to e-learning for a set number of days to help combat the lack of staff and students in buildings.
Last week, East Noble and Central Noble in Noble County went to virtual learning. In LaGrange County, Lakeland schools was the first to announce they were going virtual. This week, Fremont and Hamilton have joined the group.
Those schools observing a week of virtual learning will resume in-person classes on Jan. 24. Others, such as East Noble, will return to school this week.
Angola High School sent a letter to parents on Monday saying the potential is there for them to move to e-learning.
On Tuesday, superintendents at DeKalb Eastern and Garrett-Keyser-Butler said numbers remain steady.
“Our numbers are by and large fine within the district, no indication at this point suggesting virtual,” said Dr. Shane Conwell, superintendent at DeKalb County Eastern Community Schools.
Garrett-Keyser-Butler Superintendent Tonya Weaver said they are constantly monitoring their attendance for both student and staff.
“At this time, we continue to hold our own and we are not seeing the need to move to virtual learning,” she said.
DeKalb Central Superintendent Steve Teders told his board last week that staffing numbers was currently better than before Christmas. He said they have seen a slight increase in COVID cases in their buildings.
“I’m just really proud of the staff throughout the district, from bus drivers to teachers to custodians to maintenance staff, all the way across the board. It’s been a long process for everybody and people in this district have just continued to carry the ball to do the right thing, to keep kids in school and I’m super proud of the efforts and lengths that we’ve gone to make sure that we can maintain that,” Teders said during the board meeting Jan. 13.
All three superintendents admit the situation at each of their schools could change on a daily basis.
