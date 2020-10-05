INDIANAPOLIS — New COVID-19 case counts were down a bit to start the week as they usually are, and although not among the highest Monday numbers ever, the state's positivity rate still remains up as its has been so far to start October.
As of Monday's daily report from the Indiana State Department of Health, Indiana added 830 new cases of COVID-19, breaking a streak of four days at 1,000 case or more.
That figure ranks the fourth highest for a Monday, but is higher than where the state started any given week in September, suggesting this week may be another of Indiana posting higher-than-usual numbers.
Although it's only five days into the month, the state is averaging close to 1,200 cases per day so far in October, a significant increase from September's daily average of 861 per day.
Testing numbers were down on Monday, as they usually are as testing slows over the weekend, to about 15,500 total tests. That led to a positivity rate of 5.36%, the six day in the last eight the state has been over 5%.
Indiana health officials have said ideally they want to see the state and counties all under that 5% mark, which would represent robust testing with few new active cases being identified.
Indiana's average positivity rate was just over 4% in September, a good metric that, in part, led to Gov. Eric Holcomb advancing the state to Stage 5 of its Back on Track reopening plan.
Statewide hospitalizations for COVID-19 have crept up again recently. After hitting as low as 731 total patients on Sept. 12, the total patient census topped 1,000 again to 1,019 as of Sunday, the highest that figure has been since May 31.
That comes after this weekend President Donald Trump himself was hospitalized for treatment with COVID-19, where he was receiving oxygen and other drug treatments to help him try to battle the virus. Trump, 74, is among the age group typically at high risk for serious complications from COVID-19.
Indiana's overall death rate hasn't changed much, although total deaths have ticked up by a fraction over the last two months. Whether these new hospitalizations will lead to an increase in deaths is yet to be seen — overall death rates have been in decline as many new cases have been circulating among younger, healthier populations, but the rate at which hospitalized patients end up dying has held steady at around 18% for many months now.
Locally, case counts didn't show too much growth over the two days of Sunday and Monday, except in DeKalb County.
DeKalb County added 11 cases total over the two days, followed by Noble County at five, Steuben County at three and LaGrange County adding just one.
No new deaths were reported in the four-county area. Noble County remains at 32 deaths overall followed by DeKalb and LaGrange counties at 11 and Steuben County at eight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.