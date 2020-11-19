AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Thursday reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 in county residents.
The total matches the average of the previous two days. The new patients bring the total of positive cases in DeKalb County to 1,599 overall.
It took seven months for DeKalb County to reach a total of 800 cases, but only 23 days to double that total.
Thursday’s new patients include none between birth to age 10; two between ages 11-20; eight from 21-30 years of age; five between 31-40; 10 who are 41-50 years old; three who are 51-60; seven who are 61-70; two who are 71-80; four who are 81-90; and three between the ages of 91 and 100.
To date, 25 county residents have died while positive for COVID-19. The last previous deaths were two reported Monday.
The Regenstrief Institute reports that 132 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19, and increase of two since Wednesday, including 33 who have been treated by intensive care units, unchanged from Wednesday.
In a related Development, the DeKalb Eastern school district’s app reported confirmed COVID cases involving a senior at Eastside Junior-Senior High School and a third-grader at Butler Elementary School
"Contact tracing is now complete. Parents of the nine students affected have been contacted. If you have not received a call from the school, then your child does not need to self-quarantine," the school district said.
The Health Department has issued these guidelines for county residents:
• Masks are essential in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in asymptomatic people.
• Avoid groups where social distancing is not possible or is not being done.
• Keeping schools, restaurants and businesses open necessitates all of us teaming up and masking up.
• Lives can be saved and hospitalizations reduced through community teamwork.
• Please follow Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order requiring face masks in public settings.
• Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.