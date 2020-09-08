INDIANAPOLIS — New COVID-19 cases hit their lowest point in more than two months, although it’s more likely an effect of the Labor Day holiday weekend than actual progress on the virus.
In Tuesday’s daily report from the Indiana State Department of Health, Indiana added just 386 new cases of COVID-19, significantly lower than the recent average.
However, those cases came on just 8,255 tests, the lowest testing numbers since Aug. 12. The positivity rate was low at 4.68%, a little lower than numbers last week.
Case counts have been running lower than average over the weekend, which is likely an impact of testing slowing down during the holiday.
The last time Indiana posted so few cases was on July 7 — the first day back after the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Despite the lower case and testing numbers on Tuesday, Indiana did log 12 deaths.
Indiana passed 100,000 cases of COVID-19 all time on Monday, almost exactly six months after the state had its first case. Despite the recent drops due to the holiday, the state has continued to post daily case counts averaging more than 800 per day.
Indiana remains in Stage 4.5 of its reopening plan and the statewide mask mandate remains in effect through Sept. 25.
Locally, case counts barely changed on the day of low statewide testing.
Noble County increased three cases, while Steuben County was up one case. LaGrange and DeKalb counties were unchanged from Monday.
No new deaths were reported in the four-county area. Noble County remains at 31 overall, LaGrange at 11, DeKalb County at seven and Steuben County at six.
The Regenstrief Institute, which tracks hospitalization numbers and other data for the state, estimates that about 15% of all-time known cases are currently active, while 81% of people recovered and more than 3% have died.
On Wednesday, the state will issue updated county rankings for all 92 counties in Indiana, which are based off new case counts and positivity rates.
In the first week, DeKalb County was graded orange for moderate to high spread, while Noble, LaGrange and Steuben counties were yellow for moderate spread.
Ratings will update with Wednesday’s noon report from the state.
