ANGOLA — Just because they can’t meet in person right now doesn’t mean Extension Educator Crystal Van Pelt has stopped work with the Master Gardeners.
Typically, training and classes would be hands-on, but because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Van Pelt and other extension educators across Indiana have taken things to the virtual world, offering training using video platforms like Zoom and content uploading platforms like Base Camp.
“The 40-hour intern training would typically be face to face,” she said. “Now, we’re trying to find online ways to connect.”
Those classes and regular Master Gardener meetings have all transitioned or will transition online.
For training that has happened so far, she said, it has actually gone pretty well.
“The first two meetings were a struggle getting everyone’s microphones and cameras figured out and working,” she said. “Converting to online was a lot more work than we expected.”
It’s improved, though, and all but one or two of the 23 people that started off this spring are still attending the online learning classes.
Master Gardener training sessions tend to have a lot of visual aids. To give everyone access to the extra content, Van Pelt said they’re utilizing Base Camp. Master Gardeners are able to get into the system and review extra documents, visuals, articles and more that are uploaded for their education.
Initially, she said, extension educators were working on the pretense that things could go back to face to face instead of virtual by May 18.
As of a meeting held Tuesday morning, Van Pelt said that is no longer the case.
For the time being, face to face instruction is suspended until June and some counties that have their 4-H fairs in June will have to resort to virtual fairs instead of the in-person fairs we have all grown used to.
“County fairs will still happen though,” she said.
With many counties converting to online education, Van Pelt said there are numerous workshops, webinars and other content items available online from the Purdue Extension Service.
Van Pelt said Steuben County educators are all teleworking from home. They are still available by email.
For more on the Steuben County office and its programming, visit extension.purdue.edu/steuben.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.